"It’s cool to do it in this uniform” - When Corey Kluber beamed with pride following heroics in iconic Yankees pinstripes

Two-time American League Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber announced his retirement from the game of baseball on Friday. The veteran made his retirement known on social media, ending his 13-year career.

Kluber played for five teams in the big leagues, including the Guardians, Rangers, Yankees, Rays, and Red Sox. However, his time with the Bronx Bombers may be his most memorable.

During the 2021 season, Kluber threw a no-hitter against the team he was on the season prior, the Rangers. It was the organization's 12th no-hitter, and the only blemish on Kluber's stat line was a third-inning walk. It was something the crafty righty will never forget.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There's guys that go out there with unbelievable stuff certain nights and they're probably able to, but it might be something like a broken-bat bloop falling in. There's a lot of things that have to go your way. It's defintely cool to do it in this uniform" stated Kluber.

Expand Tweet

Corey Kluber is right; there are tons of pitchers who have the unhittable stuff on certain days, but something does not fall their way. That is why there have only been 322 no-hitters in MLB history.

Kluber and the Yankees beat the Rangers 2-0 that night. That would be Kluber's first and only no-hitter of his career.

Injuries derailed Corey Kluber's career

Corey Kluber 9Image via Getty)

Corey Kluber started his journey after the San Diego Padres drafted him in the fourth round of the 2007 MLB Draft. He would spend a few years with their minor league affiliates before being traded to the Cleveland Guardians.

Expand Tweet

Kluber would stay with the Guardians for much of his career, winning the AL Cy Young Award in 2014 and his second during the 2017 season. However, injuries will play a part during the 2019 season.

In May 2019, Kluber took a line drive off his right arm, fracturing it. He would be on the IL until August. After the season ended, the Guardians exercised their club option, making him a free agent.

This started a stint of one-year deals with various clubs. He faced shoulder troubles when he landed in New York during the 2021 season. This injury would stay with him and limit his abilities.

During this final season in Boston, Kluber was moved from the starting rotation to the bullpen. He was transferred to the 60-day IL late into the year, ending his season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.