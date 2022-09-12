"It's a day to stop and reflect a little bit, and remind ourselves about it, rightfully so" - Buck Showalter and the New York Mets honor first responders on 21st anniversary of 9/11 tragedy

The New York Mets and their manager Buck Showalter are paying tribute to New York's first responders with custom ball caps. This year marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack on New York City. Every year on this date, we see sports come together to honor the victims of the tragedy and those who stepped up in service to their community.

For his pregame interview, Buck Showalter donned a cap bearing the initials NYPD to support the police department. SNY posted Showalter's comments ahead of the game against the Miami Marlins.

SNY @SNYtv



"It's a day to stop and reflect a little bit, and remind ourselves about it, rightfully so" - Buck Showalter

Days like these are when we see the greater purpose sports can serve. When times are tough, sports can unite people across the country, especially when unity is so needed. This gesture from the Mets is a good reminder that some things are bigger than sports.

The New York Yankees are also playing today in New York. Pitcher Domingo German honored the anniversary by carrying an American flag to the bullpen.

Domingo Germán took the field running to the bullpen with an American flag Cool moment on 9/11 here at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are also wearing commemorative hats. Talkin' Yanks posted this image of Aaron Judge ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The New York Mets are to be commended for making a concerted effort to use their platform to recognize the sacrifices of first responders.

Buck Showalter and the New York Mets understand the potential sports have to help a community

New York Mets v Miami Marlins

A strong fan base behind a good team can elevate them to a great team, and the New York Mets have one of the most passionate fan bases in the MLB. Honoring first responders endears them to the community even more.

In the immediate aftermath of 9/11 in 2001, sports helped unite and heal the New York area. There is no better example of that than Mike Piazza's Mets home run just days after the tragedy. Not only did it put the New York team ahead, but it also helped the home crowd take a step toward healing.

Today is a day of remebrence and solidarity for New York and people around the country.

