"It’s what he deserves" "You can't have an all star game without the best closer in baseball!" - Toronto Blue Jays fans thrilled after star pitcher Jordan Romano is added to All-Star Game

Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano was a late addition to the All-Star Game, and fans are thrilled for him. Jordan Romano is a Canadian who plays for the only Canadian team in the MLB, which elevates him from a fan favorite to local legend. Seeing him honored with this selection is a special moment for him and his supporters.

Romano's teammates were equally excited about his invitation to the All-Star Game. The Toronto Blue Jays posted this heartwarming video to Twitter, showing Romano's reaction to becoming an All-Star.

These are the moments all baseball players look forward to. The fact that fans get to see it as well is the cherry on top. Taking time to celebrate the great players on the roster is something fans don't do often enough.

Jordan Romano has a stellar ERA of 2.73 this season and has been credited with a National League leading 19 saves.

While the Toronto Blue Jays still have a long season ahead of them, battling the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. However, this is a special moment that is worth celebrating. The lone Canadian team will be very well represented at this year's All-Star Game.

Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano has all the support he needs going into the All-Star Game

Kansas City Royals v Toronto Blue Jays

Being the hometown hero for a professional sports team creates a special connection with the fans. It is more than representing a team, it's representing a region, and in this case, a country.

mark vendramini @GhostRunnrOn3rd @BlueJays Congrats Jordan. He is the TORONTO in the Toronto Blue Jays. Well... Markham but nobody is perfect. Lol. @BlueJays Congrats Jordan. He is the TORONTO in the Toronto Blue Jays. Well... Markham but nobody is perfect. Lol.

It really encourages fans to be let into the clubhouse, virtually as it was, via the Twitter video. We get to see these larger-than-life figures experience human moments, which endears them to us even more.

Mari Anne Mazurka @MariAnneMazurka @BlueJays Thanks for sharing these videos with us……we get to feel his (their) joy too. @BlueJays Thanks for sharing these videos with us……we get to feel his (their) joy too.

Seeing and hearing how happy his Blue Jays' teammates were for Romano must means a lot to him. It shows fans that the team has great chemistry, which could be crucial later in the season.

This is a Blue Jays team that is united. They are in it together and celebrate each other's wins like friends moreso than just teammates.

Jessica.Kirton @KirtonJess11 @BlueJays Congratulations Romano!!! You deserve it!! Keep up all the great work!!! Love to see behind the scenes of a great team, supporting a great pitcher!!! Also love to see where even the other pitchers get involved to announce his going!!! Way to go!!! @BlueJays Congratulations Romano!!! You deserve it!! Keep up all the great work!!! Love to see behind the scenes of a great team, supporting a great pitcher!!! Also love to see where even the other pitchers get involved to announce his going!!! Way to go!!!

Jordan Romano also received praise from fellow Canadian athletes, notably Justin Palardy. Justin Palardy has played in the Canadian Football League for many years and is one of the best kickers of his generation.

Jordan Romano received his very deserved selection to the All-Star Game, and everybody was thrilled for him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far