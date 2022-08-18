"It’s a disgrace. It’s embarrassing" - Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges voices his frustration over obstruction rule at the plate

In the Cleveland Guardians game against the Detroit Tigers yesterday, catcher Austin Hedges was involved in a very controversial call. Hedges tagged Javier Baez out at the plate. That should have ended the inning. However, Baez was ruled safe after replay concluded Hedges was in violation of the obstruction rule.

There were two outs in the first when this happened, meaning the inning would have ended had this not gotten overturned. The Tigers ended up scoring two more after the reversal and ultimately won this game against the Cleveland Guardians.

This was a crucial game for the Guardians, as they hold just a one-game lead over the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central. As we enter the home stretch of the 2022 MLB season, every game is important for a team in Cleveland's position.

It is safe to say Austin Hedges was very upset over the outcome of this call. When asked his thoughts, he said, "First of all, it cost the game." He followed this up by saying, "New York feels the need to take over the game and change the way the game is played." He concluded, "It’s a disgrace. It’s embarrassing."

Hedges makes a very valid argument against the rule here. Before this rule was implemented in 2014, runners were allowed to run into catchers who were blocking home plate. Now, however, the catcher must give the runner a clear path.

This sounds simple, but there is no true definition of what a clear path is, and it differs based on the umpire. Some are lenient with this rule, while others enforce it heavily. It has become so controversial because there is so much gray area within the rule itself.

Austin Hedges is not the only catcher who has been affected

When the San Diego Padres played the Washington Nationals earlier this week, a very similar incident occurred. The play was overturned in Washington's favor in the seventh inning and resulted in a Nationals 4-3 victory.

If the MLB wants to continue to enforce this rule, they must make it more specific. If not, they should get rid of it altogether. There should not be confusion when it comes to rules in baseball.

