"It’s over for everyone in the league!" - Fans react as Shohei Ohtani impresses with pitching and slugging in offseason rehab

At this point of his career, it's safe to say that we have never seen anything like Shohei Ohtani before in Major League Baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar has developed into not only one of the most talented players in baseball, but one of the most recognizable faces in professional sports.

The three-time MVP has become a global sensation thanks to his incredible feats on the field and lovable personality off of it. Last season, Shohei Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases, posting 54 and 59 respectively. What makes all of this even more impressive is the fact that he did this while recovering from offseason UCL surgery.

Well, the seemingly unstoppable Ohtani is nearly fully recovered and looking to return to his two-way dominance yet again. The Los Angeles Dodgers posted a video showing the Japanese superstar not only taking swings with the bat but also throwing off of the mound, something that has put fans across the league on notice. Fans took to social media after the video made it's way around online.

"It’s over for everyone in the league!" - One fan posted on social media.

"The best baseball player in the planet" - Another fan shared.

"I got chills" - One more fan added.

Fans have not been able to see Shohei Ohtani pitch since 2023 before his UCL tear forced him to miss the entire 2024 season. While there is a chance that it may take some time for Ohtani to return to the dominant pitching form he showed with the Los Angeles Angels, the fact that he is throwing has may fans excited to see the most dynamic player in baseball take to the mound again.

"He'll throw eight innings of shutout ball on you and now 3 for 4 at the plate with a dinger and 3 RBI's. MAN" - One fan posted.

"Only athlete in all professional sports truly worth $700,000,000+" - Another fan shared.

"MVP and Cy Young in 2025" - One more added.

The Los Angeles Dodgers deep pitching staff could allow the team to be cautious with Shohei Ohtani this upcoming season

Shohei Ohtani has been dominant on as a pitcher throughout his career. That beinf said, while he will undoubtedly be an asset for the Los Angeles Dodgers when he is cleared to start, the team will not need to rush him back into action. Thanks to yet another impressive offseason for the club, manager Dave Roberts will be able to give Ohtani any extra rest days as needed given the depth of the pitching staff.

This offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers front office added the likes of Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki to the team's already impressive core of Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The team also has several established arms working their way back from their own injuries, including Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, and Bobby Miller. It's safe to safe that the Dodgers pitching is as deep as they come.

