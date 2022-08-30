"It's going to come down to that series in Atlanta" "Mets can't afford to lose to the teams with under .500 records" - New York Mets fans optimistic of finishing the season ahead of Atlanta

As the MLB season nears its end, New York Mets fans anticipate the final series will decide which team sits atop the NL East. The Mets are currently in first place for the National League East, with a record of 82-47. They sit three games ahead of the defending World Series champs, the Atlanta Braves.

With a three-game lead in the division, the rest of the season will be crucial for the Mets. They are hoping to close out the season as the leaders of the NL East, giving them a bye for the wild card rounds.

The stretch run for the 2022 NL East title is officially on. The Mets have the second-easiest remaining strength of schedule in baseball. The Braves have the sixth-easiest.The Mets hold a 3-game lead in the division with 33 games remaining.The stretch run for the 2022 NL East title is officially on. https://t.co/74KriHs1v1

As both the Mets and the Braves look to close out the season, the strength of their schedules is almost identical. They both have two series' against the Washington Nationals and the Miami Marlins. They also share a series against the Oakland Athletics. The two teams will play each other in their second-to-last series of the year.

Joe Burke @joker5339 @SNY_Mets @SNYtv It's going to come down to that series in Atlanta at the end of the month. @SNY_Mets @SNYtv It's going to come down to that series in Atlanta at the end of the month.

With such a close race in the NL East, New York Mets fans understand the importance of finishing out strong. The Mets can't afford to lose games they shouldn't. Some fans believe that the NL East will be decided by the Braves-Mets series at the end of the season.

Nathaniel Sullivan @nsullivan1221 @SNY_Mets We gotta take 2 of 3 from LA! Get the offense back on track. @SNY_Mets We gotta take 2 of 3 from LA! Get the offense back on track. https://t.co/iWFJT6GdkW

The Mets have a tough series coming up against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers are the best team in all of MLB. The Mets were shutout last night against the Colorado Rockies. Some fans believe that winning the Dodger series will bring a spark to the offense.

dylan @degromsworld @SNY_Mets i mean we saw what happened with the rockies yesterday @SNY_Mets i mean we saw what happened with the rockies yesterday

Howie Ann Darezzi @HDarezzi 🧡 @SNY_Mets Offense needs to show up especially against the Dodgers. Need consistency for sure. LGM @SNY_Mets Offense needs to show up especially against the Dodgers. Need consistency for sure. LGM ⚾️ 🧡 💙

With last night's shutout loss to Colorado, some fans are worried about the offensive production for the rest of the season. The Mets are led offensively by their slugging first baseman, Pete Alonso. Alonso has batted .273 for the season with 31 home runs and 104 RBIs. Alonso is tied for fourth in home runs, and tied for third in RBI's.

As the New York Mets welcome back Eduardo Escobar, they are hoping he can bring fire back to the offense

New York Mets v Washington Nationals

The Mets recently got their third baseman, Eduardo Escobar, back from the 10-day IL. standing in for Escobar was one of their top rookie prospects, Brett Baty. Baty homered in his first at-bat with the Mets. The Mets will get a boost offensively once Escobar returns fully healthy.

djendick @djendick @SNY_Mets Dodgers just IL’d Gonsolin who was slated to pitch tonight. Let’s hope they max out their bullpen tonight. @SNY_Mets Dodgers just IL’d Gonsolin who was slated to pitch tonight. Let’s hope they max out their bullpen tonight.

The Dodgers recently placed one of their best pitchers on the IL. The Mets won't be seeing Tony Gonsolin. Some fans are hoping that the Mets will be able to get to Los Angeles' bullpen early and get their offense rolling again.

Leslie Doyle @lespdoyle @SNY_Mets I guess I'll need to root for the Phillies a whole lot. I can DO this. @SNY_Mets I guess I'll need to root for the Phillies a whole lot. I can DO this.

Elias @MajinZen @SNY_Mets I'm now also a Phillies and Mariners fan for the month of September. Thank you and that is all. @SNY_Mets I'm now also a Phillies and Mariners fan for the month of September. Thank you and that is all.

With very few series left in the MLB season, the New York Mets need to finish out their season strong. The Braves play the Phillies in two more series' before the regular season ends. Mets fans will be rooting full force for their divisional foes to beat up on the Braves for them.

