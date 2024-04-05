"It’s going to be the most sought-after ticket in America" - Sacramento Kings owner shares positive outlook after A's move away from Oakland

The Oakland Athletics’ impending departure from the city means the end of an era for the baseball team and its loyal fans. With their lease at the Oakland Coliseum expiring after the end of the 2024 season, they have decided to relocate to Sacramento for the next three years before finally moving to Las Vegas in 2028.

This move will not only bring significant changes to how the team works, but it will also present challenges for both Oakland and Sacramento.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For Oakland, the departure of the A’s carries real-life consequences, like possible layoffs and changes to the field.

With the team relocating, some employees are uncertain about their jobs as the organization transitions into a smaller staff. Team president Dave Kaval has said that layoffs are inevitable, touching both temporary workers and full-time office staff. The exact dates and extent of these cuts have not yet been decided.

"There will be a reduction in force, unfortunately," - Dave Kaval.

NBA team Sacramento King’s owner believes the A’s move to the city brings a lot of opportunities

Meanwhile, in Sacramento, the news of the A’s moving was met with excitement. According to reports by The Athletic, Vivek Ranadive, owner of the Sacramento Kings of the NBA, believes the A’s brief stay will help show that Sacramento is a Major League city.

The 14,000-seat Sutter Health Park, which is home to the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats, will now host MLB games, giving fans a unique and personal experience at the field. Ranadive also sees Sacramento as the "city of the future," positioning it as a potential destination for an MLB expansion.

"Believe it or not, it’s going to be the most sought-after ticket in America," - said Radanive.

Radanive also believes the Oakland A’s moving to Sacramento will be good for the city’s economy, as it will attract a lot of attention and investment over the next three years.

The Athletics may only be in Sacramento for a short time, but the impact the team will make could benefit the community and the city’s reputation.

Sacramento is already home to an NBA team.

As the Athletics bid farewell to Oakland and embark on a new chapter in Sacramento, the baseball world watches closely to see how this transition unfolds. Oakland fans may be sad and nostalgic, but the move gives Sacramento a chance to shine on a national level and show that it deserves to be a major league city.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.