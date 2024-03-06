"It's been a great spring so far" - Phillies star Bryce Harper discusses transition to new position amid spring training 'normalcy'

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper has been settling into his new permanent position in the team. Last season, Harper willingly took on the role of the Phillies’ first baseman, and he excelled to the degree that 1B is now his full-time role.

During a recent episode of MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, Bryce Harper expressed his optimism for his new position and how he has been preparing for his new role.

“You know, going through Tommy John's surgery, we have been playing, hitting at the same time trying to get back all those things. So just kind of get into spring training fresh this year,” said Harper.

“We kind of have the same group of guys don't have to really get to know anybody again. Obviously, you have guys that come over, you want to do that,” he added.

The seven-time All-star was mainly an outfield phenom for about 10 seasons and switched to being a designated hitter due to his Tommy John surgery because of elbow injury in November 2022.

“It's been a great spring so far. You know, I think like I said, just trying to learn new position a little bit, but the normalcy of not having to worry about this or that or anything has been really good,” Bryce Harper added.

Harper made a remarkable recovery returning to the team in 2023 in just six months, marking one of the fastest recoveries ever recorded for a Tommy John procedure.

Bryce Harper impressed at first base during first spring training outing

Bryce Harper made his first spring training start of the year against the Atlanta Braves with a strong performance. He hit a single during his first at-bat and also made an impressive diving catch on a ground ball hit by Jarred Kelenic in his first inning.

Harper signed a 13-year contract worth $330 million with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019 and still has eight more seasons left in his current deal.

The 2x NL MVP has been open to the idea of extending his contract beyond 2031.

