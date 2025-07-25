  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "It's not a hard concept" - Francisco Lindor's wife Katia brings attention to "real patriotism" amid her differences with Donald Trump's policies

"It's not a hard concept" - Francisco Lindor's wife Katia brings attention to "real patriotism" amid her differences with Donald Trump's policies

By Raghav Mehta
Published Jul 25, 2025 00:09 GMT
Francisco Lindor with his family (L), Donald Trump (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@katia.lindor, Getty)
Francisco Lindor with his family (L), Donald Trump (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@katia.lindor, Getty)

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia Reguero, along with being a full-time mom of three, is a popular social media influencer. She boasts over 105,000 followers on Instagram.

Ad

Along with posting content about her daily life and parenthood, Reguero is also outspoken about her political views, often using her platform to criticize President Donald Trump's policies.

Naturally, this brings with it a fair share of criticism. On Thursday, Katia Reguero addressed critics via a video she posted.

"I get a lot of comments from people saying, 'If you hate this country, why don't you just leave?'" Reguero said. "That's people completely missing the point. ...
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Me advocating for improvement and progress has everything to do with loving this country, and me wanting to see the positive change that I advocate for. ... I think real patriotism is advocating for your country to do the best it can do and be the best it can be for all of its citizens. It's not a hard concept."
Ad
Ad

Katia's post was a collab with the threepointfivepercent IG page, which posts critiques of Trump's policies such as his immigration crackdown.

Francisco Lindor dedicates heartfelt message to wife Katia and kids as family heads to Atlanta for All-Star Game

After a solid first half of the season, Francisco Lindor earned his fifth All-Star selection in 2025.

Ad

As the Puerto Rican headed to Atlanta to take part in the mid-season festivities, he was joined by his wife, Katia, and children Kalina, Amapola and Koa. Shortly after taking part in the big game, Francisco Lindor shared a series of snaps from the red carpet event, along with a heartfelt message dedicated to his family.

"Living the life I always dreamed of—creating core memories through this beautiful game. So lucky to have you in our lives, Katia. Kalina, Amapola, and Katia… you three are the stars of my world—that’s why you all went in yellow🌟 And baby Koa’s on the rise… his star’s just getting started. Now back to it—let’s go all out, Mets!" Francisco Lindor captioned his Instagram post.
Ad

With the Mets looking to challenge for the NL East and also the World Series come October, fans will hope Lindor can continue leading the team by example.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications