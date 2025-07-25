"It's not a hard concept" - Francisco Lindor's wife Katia brings attention to "real patriotism" amid her differences with Donald Trump's policies

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia Reguero, along with being a full-time mom of three, is a popular social media influencer. She boasts over 105,000 followers on Instagram.Along with posting content about her daily life and parenthood, Reguero is also outspoken about her political views, often using her platform to criticize President Donald Trump's policies.Naturally, this brings with it a fair share of criticism. On Thursday, Katia Reguero addressed critics via a video she posted.&quot;I get a lot of comments from people saying, 'If you hate this country, why don't you just leave?'&quot; Reguero said. &quot;That's people completely missing the point. ... &quot;Me advocating for improvement and progress has everything to do with loving this country, and me wanting to see the positive change that I advocate for. ... I think real patriotism is advocating for your country to do the best it can do and be the best it can be for all of its citizens. It's not a hard concept.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKatia's post was a collab with the threepointfivepercent IG page, which posts critiques of Trump's policies such as his immigration crackdown.Francisco Lindor dedicates heartfelt message to wife Katia and kids as family heads to Atlanta for All-Star GameAfter a solid first half of the season, Francisco Lindor earned his fifth All-Star selection in 2025.As the Puerto Rican headed to Atlanta to take part in the mid-season festivities, he was joined by his wife, Katia, and children Kalina, Amapola and Koa. Shortly after taking part in the big game, Francisco Lindor shared a series of snaps from the red carpet event, along with a heartfelt message dedicated to his family.&quot;Living the life I always dreamed of—creating core memories through this beautiful game. So lucky to have you in our lives, Katia. Kalina, Amapola, and Katia… you three are the stars of my world—that’s why you all went in yellow🌟 And baby Koa’s on the rise… his star’s just getting started. Now back to it—let’s go all out, Mets!&quot; Francisco Lindor captioned his Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith the Mets looking to challenge for the NL East and also the World Series come October, fans will hope Lindor can continue leading the team by example.