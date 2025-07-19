Francisco Lindor melts hearts with heartwarming message to family after All-Star Game conclusion

Regarded by many as one of the finest shortstops in the majors, Francisco Lindor further proved his credentials with his performances in the first half of 2025. Batting .256 with 19 home runs and 54 RBIs, while also being as reliable as ever in defense, the Puerto Rican earned his fifth All-Star selection.Just like his teammates on the field, his wife, Katia Reguero, and children Kalina, Amapola and Koa, are his support system off the field. As Lindor made the trip to Atlanta to take part in the All-Star festivities over the past week, he was joined by his family.Taking to Instagram to share some snaps of himself and his family from the All-Star red carpet soon after the mid-season classic, Francisco Lindor penned a heartwarming message, thanking his loved ones for their support.&quot;Living the life I always dreamed of—creating core memories through this beautiful game. So lucky to have you in our lives, Katia. Kalina, Amapola, and Katia… you three are the stars of my world—that’s why you all went in yellow🌟 And baby Koa’s on the rise… his star’s just getting started.&quot;Now back to it—let’s go all out, Mets!&quot; Francisco Lindor captioned his Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFrancisco Lindor reaches significant career milestone, wife Katia commends his hard workSince making his big league debut back in June of 2015, Francisco Lindor has established himself as a household name. Spending the initial part of his career with the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians), Lindor is now a fan favorite amongst the New York Mets faithful.As the Puerto Rican arrived at the milestone of 10 years of service in the major leagues this year, his wife, Katia Reguero, shared a snap on Instagram. She gave fans a sneak peek into how the family celebrated the achievement.Along with the image, Katia Reguero also dedicated a message to her husband, saluting his hard work and also congratulating him for another All-Star selection.&quot;Patience, resilience and consistency 🌟 10 years in the big leagues, 5th All Star selection and 1st as a starter. The best is yet to come. So proud of you @lindor12bc !!&quot; Katia Reguero captioned her Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHaving already celebrated so much this year, fans will be hoping Francisco Lindor and the Mets can end the year with a potential World Series celebration.