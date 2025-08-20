“It’s hard” - Phillies’ Jose Alvarado laments over harsh playoff ban reality after return from 80-game PED suspension

Left-handed reliever Jose Alvarado was reinstated on Tuesday by the Philadelphia Phillies following the completion of his 80-game suspension for testing positive for exogenous testosterone, a violation of MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Before joining the Phillies, Alvarado pitched five innings, had four strikeouts and didn’t allow an earned run in five games at Lehigh. However, Alvarado won't be eligible to pitch in the playoffs this October.

During his conversation with the reporters, there was a clear sting in his voice regarding his ineligibility for the postseason.

“It’s hard. It’s hard because I know I want to be there, but that happened,” Alvarado said. “I’m here to try to do my best, to do everything I can for giving the help to the team to win a lot of games. If you see the hardest ball I threw was 100.8 (MPH). I don’t care about velo. I come here to attack the strike zone and that’s it.”

Alvarado is happy to return to the clubhouse and compete with his teammates. To make room for the reliever on the roster, the Phillies sent pitcher Nolan Hoffman back to Lehigh Valley.

“I feel so good and happy to be back with my teammates,” Alvarado said. “It’s good when you’re working and you’re not doing anything crazy and you know your routine. That’s why I feel my good stuff is normal. I’m here.”

Phillies manager Rob Thomson makes his feelings known on Jose Alvarado's return

Before getting suspended, Jose Alvarado showed his pitching prowess, posting a 4-1 record, seven saves, a 2.70 ERA and 25 strikeouts across 20 innings. Any manager would be happy to get him back in the bullpen and Phillies manager Rob Thomson had something to say on similar lines.

“Yeah, it’s another great arm,” Thomson said. “Other than one outing down in Lehigh, he was really good. Plus, his energy around the clubhouse is always fun. Yeah, it’s great to have him back.”

Thomson added that he'll try to ease the reliever back to the mound.

“It’s just another high-leverage arm. I’m going to ease him in. Try to ease him in. I can’t promise that. Great arm, lot of energy, brings a lot to the table in that clubhouse.”

The Phillies may strategically use Jose Alvarado through the remainder of the regular season to preserve the bullpen’s depth for October challenges.

