“It’s hard to wrap your brain around what he’s doing” - Aaron Boone discusses Aaron Judge’s top-notch performance in May

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge had a slow start to the season, with him only hitting .174/.308/.337 with three homers as of April 22. However, over a month later, he has once again risen to be baseball's best hitter.

On Friday, he hit two more runs against the San Francisco Giants, bringing his season mark to 20 homers, which now leads the majors. His hitting in May had a video game feel to it, with him putting up .371/.488/.928 slashline to go along with 12 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 RBIs.

Following winning the game 6-2 against the Giants at Oracle Park, the Yankees manager heaped praise on his captain's monstrous May performance.

"I don't know, just a great player so you'd think he'd stop being surprised but it is impressive what he did with 26 extra base hits this month I mean, it's hard to wrap your brain around what he's doing," Boone said.

"Just you know, he just kind of does his thing. He's just so consistent with who he is as a person as a player and the way he goes about it, you know, it's just fun to get to watch it."

Aaron Judge's historic May also includes him surpassing Jorge Posada's 275 home run mark for the eighth spot in the Yankees all-time home run list. Now he has 277 home runs and counting.

Secondly, he had 26 extra base hits in May, surpassing Babe Ruth (24) and Lou Gehrig (24) for the most extra-base hits in Yankees history in May.

Aaron Judge had answer to all Bay Area personalities coming to watch "Yankees do their thing"

Four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry, was present at Oracle Park, cheering for the San Francisco Giants, slated to play against the AL East leaders.

However, Aaron Judge and his team had a Yankee show waiting for them. Following their 6-2 win over the home team, first baseman Anthony Rizzo asked Judge about the feeling of playing against Steph Curry and other Bay Area personalities. To which he replied:

"You know, we're the Yankees. We're the Yankees. They came out to see the Yankees do their thing, and we'll put on another show for them tomorrow," Judge replied.

The Yankees (40-19) still have two more games to be played against the Giants (29-29) and amid the Bay Area personality influx, he will continue to remind them, "We're the Yankees."

