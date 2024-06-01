“They came out to see the Yankees do their thing” - Aaron Judge answers Anthony Rizzo’s question on playing in front of Step Curry and the 49ers

On Friday, Aaron Judge's New York Yankees were up against the San Francisco Giants and Bay Area's top personalities. However, Judge was unfazed, as his destruction from the plate, evident this month, spoilt the home game for Giants fans.

Golden State Warriors and four-time NBA champion Steph Curry was in attendance at Oracle Park, cheering for the home team. However, he had to watch the Yankees take down the Giants 6-2 with ease.

After the game, first baseman Anthony Rizzo had a question for his captain:

"What's it like playing in front of Steph Curry and the 49ers, the Golden State Warriors, everyone coming out to see you and our team?"

"You know, we're the Yankees. We're the Yankees. They came out to see the Yankees do their thing, and we'll put on another show for them tomorrow," Judge replied.

Ahead of the game, Curry helped Dr. Clarence B. Jones, speechwriter for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., pitch the ceremonial first pitch.

Aaron Judge's two homers add to his May havoc

As of April 22, the Yankees captain was only hitting .174/.308/.337 with three homers. However, things changed once May hit, as he posted video game numbers to end the month.

Aaron Judge has now registered himself as arguably the hottest hitter in Yankees history in the month of May. That's backed by several records he has registered following his two home runs against the Giants to end the month.

Judge surpassed Jorge Posado's 275 home run mark to claim the eighth spot in the club's all-time home run list. Secondly, Judge had 26 extra base hits, surpassing Babe Ruth (24) and Lou Gehrig (24) for the most May extra-base hits in Yankees history.

Aaron Judge has been exceptional in May, hitting .371/.488/.928, 12 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 RBIs. He leads the majors in home runs (20), AL in doubles (18), walks (45), slugging percentage (.648) and OPS (.1.056).

