"It's an honor to be your friend" - NFL legend Peyton Manning pays heartfelt tribute to Rockies fan-favorite Todd Helton's HOF induction

NFL legend Peyton Manning and Colorado Rockies slugger Todd Helton share a unique bond. The two were teammates on the football team at the University of Tennessee.

During the 1994 season, Helton became the quarterback after Jerry Colquitt was injured. Helton played a few games before going down with a knee injury and was replaced by a young Peyton Manning, a freshman at the time.

The two remained friends after their careers took them in opposite directions. Manning took to social media to congratulate his former teammate on his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame:

"Was an honor to be your backup, an honor to be your fan, and it's an honor to be your friend. Congrats on the HOF Todd, so well deserved," Manning said.

Peyton Manning could not be more happy for his friend. There was a point where it seemed Todd Helton would not get into the Hall of Fame, but recently picked up steam in the last few years.

This was Helton's sixth year on the ballot, and he received 79.7% of the votes. He will join Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer and legendary manager Jim Leyland on July 21 for enshrinement weekend.

Peyton Manning and Todd Helton quickly formed a friendship

Manning and Helton quickly formed a friendship while the two played quarterback for Tennessee. It was a friendship that lasted throughout their respective careers and long after their playing days were over.

During the 2011 season, Manning underwent neck surgery and could not use the Indianapolis Colts' trainers since the league was under lockout. Helton did not want to see his friend suffer, so he invited Manning to work out privately with the Rockies.

The duo often went to each other's games and have supported each other throughout their careers. Now that both players' careers are over, they will be remembered as legends in their respective sports.

Throughout his career, Helton was a five-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove Award winner, four-time Silver Slugger Award winner, MLB RBI leader (2000) and MLB Batting champ (2000).

For Manning, his career accomplishments are a mile long. He ended his career as a five-time MVP, seven-time First-team All-Pro, two-time Super Bowl champion, the record for most passing yards in a season and most passing touchdowns in a season, to name a few.

