"It’s an honor to be in that list" - New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes joins the teams' elite list following a scoreless start against Boston Red Sox

New York Yankees fan favorite Nestor Cortes pitched a one-hit complete game to defeat the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. It's important to mention here that Cortes only pitched six innings. Due to the elements, the game was called early. The Yankees left-hander had another stellar outing and seems to be hitting his stride at the right time. The playoffs are just around the corner.

The Yankees have a rich history of quality starting pitchers. On Sunday, Nestor Cortes joined that elite select few. With his most recent performance, Cortes lowered his ERA to 2.56. Per MLB, he now has the fourth-lowest ERA of any Yankee pitcher through his first 27 starts since the MLB divisional era started.

"It’s an honor to be in that list," said Cortes.

Cortes remained humble when asked about his latest achievement, but this was no easy feat. Only Ron Guidry (1978), Steven Kline (1972), and Mel Stottlemyre (1969) have had better ERAs through 27 starts.

"Another impressive outing by Nestor!" - Talkin' Yanks

At Yankee Stadium, Cortes has a phenomenal 2.13 ERA over 80.1 innings pitched.

During the season, Cortes has the lowest ERA of all Yankee starters. With a playoff spot secured, the club is now planning for the postseason. The Cuban-American pitcher could surely be considered to be the ace in this rotation after the year he is having.

Starting pitcher Nestor Cortes throws against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Fenway Park

There is an argument to be made that Nestor Cortes has been the Yankees' best pitcher this season. His 2.56 ERA is almost a whole run less than Cole's. Gerrit Cole has a 3.49 ERA this season.

Although Cortes has 11 wins on the season versus Cole's 12, he has only started 27 games versus Cole's 31 games.

Tommy Smokes @TomScibelli Nestor Cortes ERA is almost a full run better than Gerrit Cole’s. I’m not joking when I say Nestor is the Yankees ace and should be our Game 1 starter Nestor Cortes ERA is almost a full run better than Gerrit Cole’s. I’m not joking when I say Nestor is the Yankees ace and should be our Game 1 starter

It is difficult to compare the two starters. Cole has pitched 37.1 more innings, but based on performance, Cortes has been the more dominant pitcher. Cortes has allowed 38 fewer hits and 31 fewer runs this season. He has has a significantly better home run record, allowing just one per 9.43 innings. Cole, on the other hand, is allowing one every 6.06 innings.

The Yankees went on to win the game 2-0 over the Red Sox to complete a three-game series sweep. They are now firmly in first place in the American League East with an 8.5 game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays. Cortes took 101 pitches to work through the Boston lineup. He allowed no runs, only one hit, and struck out five batters to record his eleventh win of the season.

The Bronx Bombers need only one win over the Blue Jays to clinch the AL East. Nestor Cortes has been a key figure in the lineup all season and has provided depth and stability to the pitching rotation. The organization will hope that he can continue to pitch at a high level come the pressure-filled playoff games at Yankee Stadium.

