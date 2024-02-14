"It's not that I don't care" - Mookie Betts opens up on playoff struggles amid questions about his commitment to Dodgers

There are times when Dodgers' All-Star Mookie Betts looks like the best player on the planet and times when he vanishes. This is true when looking at the numbers he produced last season, especially in the postseason.

While finishing second in the National League MVP voting last season, he had a miserable postseason. During the NLDS against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Betts went 0-11 with two strikeouts.

The two extremes of his game are something that fans are concerned about. Dylan Hernandez of the LA Times brought to light that it is not only the fans who have this concern.

"Betts is also prone to extended periods in which he completely disappears. The extreme fluctuations in performance coupled with his relatively low-key demeanor, have made even some of his teammates question his commitment," stated Hernandez.

Having your teammates question how committed you are to the team is never something you want to see. But Mookie Betts doubled down, saying that he gives it his all every single season.

"I may not have hit well. I may not have played well," Betts said. "This game is hard. It's not that I don't care."

Betts was not the only one people can point to for the Dodgers' quick postseason last year. Freddie Freeman also struggled against the Diamondbacks, going 1-10 with two strikeouts.

Even after the monster offseason the Dodgers had, Mookie Betts is putting the pressure on himself to perform

Los Angeles Dodgers Mookie Betts

The Dodgers had one of the best offseasons a team has had this winter. They brought in a handful of players to help fill their holes, but none more exciting than Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Ohtani will not take the mound; instead, he'll be used as the team's DH. He finished the year leading the league in slugging, despite missing the season's last month. This is a great addition for a team that finished the year with the best slugging percentage.

Despite adding the league's best slugger last season, Mookie Betts knows he still needs to perform. He cannot disappear during games, especially with the opportunity the team has in the next few seasons.

"No matter what team we roll out there, we have to go play. I have to show up," said Betts.

Do not be surprised if Betts comes out with something to prove this upcoming season. He is ready to put his lackluster NLDS performance behind him.

