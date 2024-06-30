"It's kind of weird to see it in Boston" - Manny Machado taken aback by Padres support at Fenway Park after home run heroics

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres overpowered the Boston Red Sox on Sunday to claim the series. The Padres' offense had an emphatic performance at Fenway Park, winning 11-1 to claim a series win with one game to go.

One of the most consistent pitchers in the division this season, Tanner Houck, had a rare off night for the Boston Red Sox. The 28-year-old starter was taken for eight runs over nine hits in 4.1 innings on his birthday.

Padres superstar Manny Machado led the attack against Houck, hitting a two-run home run in the top of the third inning. The six-time All-Star added a second home run on the night after a three-run shot against Houck in the fifth inning.

Chants of Machado's name echoed around Fenway Park as the Padres were all over the home side. Machado expressed surprise at the immense support the Padres received in Boston.

“Yeah, I heard it coming in. A lot of Padres fans here,” Machado said. “It's kind of weird to see it in Boston. I played here quite a bit and it's kind of tough. ... It was great to see a lot of yellow out there and hearing myself and the (Ha-Seong) Kim chants and the Jackson chants.” [H/T msn.com]

Manny Machado shoulders offensive responsibilities in Fernando Tatis Jr.'s absence

The San Diego Padres are on a five-game winning streak that includes a series sweep against the Washington Nationals. But the most pleasing result for the team has been their offensive output over the last few days.

While Jurickson Profar compiled a couple of heroic performances for the Padres against the Nationals, Manny Machado stepped up his game on Sunday night. Everything seems to be falling in place for Padres manager Mike Shildt, who has been dealing with injury concerns to several stars this season.

“We're just looking for continual improvement,” Mike Shildt said. “When you get continual improvement, you get all areas firing together and you get guys working together, communicating together and really playing together.” [H/T msn.com]

The Padres have scored more than seven runs in each of their last five games despite missing Fernando Tatis Jr., their most productive hitter until his quad injury. Much of the credit also goes to rookie sensation Jackson Merrill, who has home runs in back-to-back games against his childhood team, the Red Sox, and has been red-hot in June.