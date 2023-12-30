The Toronto Blue Jays recently extended outfielder Kevin Kiermaier to a one-year, $10.5 million deal, lowering their chances of signing Cody Bellinger, as per MLB insider Dan Shulman.

It seems like the Blue Jays might move on from going after star sluggers on the free agent market. Earlier this offseason, they failed to land two-way star Shohei Ohtani, and with Keirmaier's signing, the doors could very well be closed on landing Bellinger.

According to Shulman, the Blue Jays may be off pursuing the free agent after re-signing Kiermaier. On the High Heat podcast, Shulman provided an insight on Toronto's roster outlook and rumors surrounding Cody Bellinger.

"This shows me that the Blue Jays are willing to try to do new things," Shulman said.

"I think they were interested in getting Juan Soto. They had conversations with John, and we know they had conversations with Cody Bellinger's camp. They're swimming in the deep end of the free agency pool."

Shulman, though, mentioned that even though it's less likely that the club will onboard him, there's a chance that they could still go after him, given that he can play four positions.

"So with Kevin Kiermaier signing, it feels to me like it's less likely he winds up as a Blue Jay," Shulman added.

"Now that it's still possible, there is still room for him because Bellinger can play all three outfield spots and play first base. If you have Vladimir Guerrero, Springer, Kiermaier and a DH spot, you get five players for five spots, and, then, you can move other players."

Toronto Blue Jays weren't comfortable with Cody Bellinger's price tag, per Dan Shulman

Last season's recipient of the NL Comeback Player of the Year, Cody Bellinger and his agent are seeking a multiyear contract worth north of $200 million this offseason.

Shulman, on High Heat, mentioned that the signing of Kiermaier indicates that the Blue Jays may be off the tails of former Chicago Cubs players because of the asking price.

"It's possible that Kiermaier's signing indicates that the Blue Jays weren't comfortable with Bellinger's price tag; I mean, we don't know," Shulman said.

The Toronto Blue Jays also signed Isiah Kiner-Falefa this offseason on a two-year, $15 million contract, so it remains to be seen if they can land Bellinger.

