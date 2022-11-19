Meet the new Minnesota Twins logo, same as the old Twins logo. The Twins have launched a new look for the franchise, complete with new uniforms and a re-designed logo. However, if they had never told fans that this was a different logo, not many would have noticed due to how similar they look. This, of course, led to MLB Twitter having a lot of fun with the situation.

The Twins have been in Minnesota since 1961, and their logo is one of the more iconic looks in the league. It may be simple, but it is often a trademark of the great logos. The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees have maintained the same logos for decades and are instantly recognizable because of it.

Fox Sports shared the new logo via Twitter, as well as a side-by-side comparison of the old and new emblem.

Needless to say, fans were not blown away by this change. Monumental changes to baseball organizations are extremely rare, but most still expect more than this. However, this new logo is still dominating headlines and getting plenty of reactions; maybe the rebranding was effective in a roundabout way.

The Minnesota Twins are in an interesting spot as a team right now. They were good this past season, but lacked the depth to reach the playoffs or even come close to it. This mediocrity paired with Carlos Correa's imminent departure from the team does not bode well for 2023. At least the fans have a new logo to enjoy.

A new logo is often something done to generate interest from the more dispassionate fans. This change will likely miss the mark, given casual fans who missed the announcement almost definitely won't notice a difference.

The Minnesota Twins will be bringing a new look into 2023, hopefully they can bring new energy and attitude as well.

The Minnesota Twins have not found playoff success in many years

Cleveland Guardians v Minnesota Twins

Despite winning the division several times, the Twins have not made a deep playoff run in years and hope to finally change that. Losing in the divisonal and wildcard round of the postseason is a heartbreaking way to end a season.

American League Central is one of the more winnable divisions in baseball. The Minnesota Twins could be closer to a playoff spot than most realize. A strong offseason of signing new depth players could help them find something they lacked in 2022, consistency.

