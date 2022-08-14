Create
Notifications

"The IKF game" "These games should not be this close" - New York Yankees fans heap praise on shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa as Bombers register thrilling win over Boston Red Sox

Isiah Kiner-Falefa celebrates with Aaron Hicks after hitting his first home run of the season during tonight&#039;s New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox game.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa celebrates with Aaron Hicks after hitting his first home run of the season during tonight's New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox game.
Bryce Grafton
Bryce Grafton
ANALYST
Modified Aug 14, 2022 12:54 PM IST

The New York Yankees won a tight game at Fenway Park over the Boston Red Sox by 3-2. The Yankees' victory snapped a three-game losing streak as they are now back to 30 games above .500 at 72-42.

Rivalry Dub. #RepBX https://t.co/7veX5Va3RZ
"Rivalry Dub." -@Yankees

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the exciting game at Fenway. One fan said it had been too long since the Yankees had won a game. The Yankees are just 2-8 in their last 10 games. Hopefully for Yankees fans, the team can turn things around.

@Yankees finally. something to smile about. it’s been so long. https://t.co/89oputAbIF

Other fans are glad the team got the win, but the game should not be this close.

@Yankees Glad we pulled this one out but these games should not b this close. Cashman needs 2 make some moves

Newly acquired pitcher Scott Effross recorded his first save with the team. Maybe with the struggles of closer Clay Holmes, Effross can fill his role. In Holmes' last five appearances, he has gone four innings, allowing seven earned runs and has one blown save.

@Yankees Scott Effross, you are the new closer of the New York Yankees

Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa had an incredible game, going 3-for-4 with a home run. It was his first home run of the season and his first as a member of the Yankees.

It is high, it is Fa....lefa 💪 https://t.co/U32FDmpJFc
"It is high, it is Fa..... lefa" - @Yankees

Kiner-Falefa also came up clutch with a critical sacrifice squeeze to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead in the ninth inning.

Izzy gets it done 🙌 https://t.co/N2iC5q8UwK
"Izzy gets it done" - @Yankees

It's safe to say that this was the Isiah Kiner-Falefa game. What a performance on the big stage!

@Yankees The IKF game https://t.co/CjPPPZFHIL

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been getting a lot of heat as of late with his recent production. It was nice to see him deliver in the clutch today.

@Yankees Everyone needs to apologize to IKF right now

The New York Yankees have blown several leads this past month and it was nice to see them finally pull one out.

@Yankees We finally won a game in the 9th https://t.co/R3LzopovIn

While the team won, some fans could not handle going through a close win like this. The Red Sox had runners on first and third base before Scott Effross was able to get Xander Bogaerts to pop out to end the game.

@Yankees Did you really have to put us through that to get one win???

Now fans want the team to win tomorrow and take two out of the three games in the series.

@Yankees About dang time. Now win tomorrow

Overall, a much-needed win for the New York Yankees as they look to get out of a second-half slump. The Yankees will try and go for a series victory tomorrow.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

Edited by Chaitanya Sharma

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...