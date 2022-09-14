"It’s not a matter of if he breaks the record, but by how many" - MLB analyst sees it as a matter of time until superstar Aaron Judge breaks the New York Yankees' single season home run record

MLB analyst Jared Carrabis is blown away by the incredible season that New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is having, as we all are. Judge hit two home runs against the Boston Red Sox to bring his season total to 57, just five away from setting the new Yankees single-season record. The record is currently 61 homers in a season, set by the legendary Roger Maris.

Aaron Judge's pursuit of history is one of the most compelling narratives of the season. Confidence is now at an all-time high that Judge will be setting the record in 2022. Jared Carrabis shared his thoughts on the chase, as well as a video of the fifty-seventh home run, to Twitter.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis No. 57 was absolutely fucking destroyed. It’s not a matter of if he breaks the record, but by how many. No. 57 was absolutely fucking destroyed. It’s not a matter of if he breaks the record, but by how many. https://t.co/T70eqJybQ6

"No. 57 was absolutely f***ng destroyed. It’s not a matter of if he breaks the record, but by how many" - Jared Carrabis

This has become a common occurrence recently, as Judge's historic season just keeps getting more impressive. He leads the MLB in home runs and RBI's, and leads the American League in On-Base Percentage and Slugging percentage. This is a level of dominance that we have not seen from any player in quite some time.

The single-season home run record is not even the only history that Judge is making. The New York Yankees star also landed in third place for games with multiple home runs in MLB history.

Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports



1998 Sammy Sosa: 11

1938 Hank Greenberg: 11 MLB @MLB ANOTHER ONE! ANOTHER ONE! https://t.co/lrxv5ZMiff Aaron Judge now has 10 multi-HR games this season, tied for 3rd-most in a season in MLB history, behind only:1998 Sammy Sosa: 111938 Hank Greenberg: 11 twitter.com/MLB/status/156… Aaron Judge now has 10 multi-HR games this season, tied for 3rd-most in a season in MLB history, behind only:1998 Sammy Sosa: 111938 Hank Greenberg: 11 twitter.com/MLB/status/156…

"Aaron Judge now has 10 multi-HR games this season, tied for 3rd-most in a season in MLB history" - Sarah Langs

The New York Yankees may be struggling recently, but their best player is not. As he continues to put up these absurd numbers, his team has to find a way to win more games. Despite his performance, the AL MVP award is not guaranteed, thanks to a simultaneous historic season happening in Los Angeles.

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is having an MVP caliber season, but might now be the MVP

92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

It seems almost absurd to think that a player with 57 home runs might not be the league's most valuable player. But Shohei Ohtani makes that thought a reality. His performance at the plate and from the mound is something never before seen. Other than Ohtani himself in 2021 of course.

This has become a hot button issue for fans of both players. This fan lays out Aaron Judge's case quite well.

Jonny's Lasagna ⚾️ @JLasagna43 Aaron Judge is the literal definition of what an AL MVP is lol. He leads in almost every AL category imaginable while carrying a 1st place team. There’s no way you can take this away from him just because he doesn’t pitch. Aaron Judge is the literal definition of what an AL MVP is lol. He leads in almost every AL category imaginable while carrying a 1st place team. There’s no way you can take this away from him just because he doesn’t pitch.

"Aaron Judge is the literal definition of what an AL MVP is lol. He leads in almost every AL category imaginable while carrying a 1st place team" - Jonny

There really isn't a wrong way to go in this MVP race, but its hard to pick against the player who sets a home run record. Please enjoy this video of the New York Yankees star blasting his first 50 home runs of 2022.

Jared Carrabis is confident that Aaron Judge will break Maris' record before the season is out. The only question left is if he can live up to high expectations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif