"It's not over" - Ex-Phillies pro backs Bryce Harper and Co.'s World Series hopes without ace Zack Wheeler

MLB analyst Trevor Plouffe believes the Philadelphia Phillies' chances to win the 2025 World Series aren't over despite losing Zack Wheeler. The Phillies' ace pitcher was placed on the 15-day injured list on Saturday due to a blood clot near his right shoulder.

Plouffe is a former MLB infielder who spent most of his career with the Minnesota Twins. His final season in the MLB was with the Phillies in 2018, a year before Bryce Harper joined the team in free agency for a record-breaking $330 million.

Plouffe shared his take about the Phillies' World Series chances during Monday's episode of "Baseball Today," co-hosted by MLB insider Chris Rose, who posed the question about it.

"It's not over, Chris," Plouffe replied (Timestamp 12:21). "It's not over, but that's probably the biggest hit that they can take not having him in the rotation. You're right. We have to see, you know, how long he's going to be out, what they can do for a blood clot, because it is very serious. I think we have to always mention that. Like, we're just rooting for him to be okay."

The 36-year-old then highlighted just how good Wheeler has been this season. He also insisted that other pitchers can step up in his absence.

"Obviously, we want to see him pitch," Plouffe said. "You're seeing the stats on the board right now if you're on YouTube, and he's had a phenomenal year. Do I think it's over? No. Like, you still can run out Christopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo, and Ranger Suarez, and then somebody else."

Plouffe isn't confident that Andrew Painter, the Phillies' top prospect, could be that "someone else," pointing out his struggles in the minor leagues. Nonetheless, he is extremely confident that the team will survive in Wheeler's absence.

MLB insider believes Phillies' season is over without Zack Wheeler

Unlike Trevor Plouffe, his podcast co-host Chris Rose didn't mince words when assessing the Philadelphia Phillies' playoff chances without their ace. For Rose, Zack Wheeler isn't just another pitcher. He is the difference between October success and disappointment.

"If he's (Zack Wheeler) not available, it is over," Rose said (Timestamp 13:49). "It is over because of what he does in October. Yeah, Trev, last year they lost a game in which he pitched seven innings and gave up one hit. One freaking hit. He was incredible. Somehow they lost the game, and that was demoralizing for them."

Rose pointed out that Zack Wheeler's ERA in playoff starts is just a little over 2 in 11 games. He also mentioned that the three-time All-Star averages close to seven innings per game in the playoffs, which is quite impressive in the modern era.

