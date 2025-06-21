“It’s been a poor showing”: Pete Alonso delivers scathing assessment on Mets’ 7-game losing streak

The New York Mets are leaking runs left and right while their hitters are struggling at the plate. They have now extended their losing streak to seven games after their 10-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.
They have dropped to second position in the NL East behind the Phillies. Before the series opener at Citizens Bank Park, the Mets were swept by the Atlanta Braves and the Tampa Bay Rays in back-to-back three-game series.
First baseman Pete Alonso got honest while addressing the team's seven-game losing streak.
“I wouldn’t be able to lay my finger on one thing," Alonso said. "I just think, collectively as a group—whether it’s defensively, offensively—nothing. We’re not necessarily in sync on either side of the ball right now. So, as a whole, as a group, we’re not playing clean baseball. We’re not playing up to our potential. … It’s just not our standard.
"How we’re playing doesn’t match the talent or the standards we set for ourselves. But again, you have good runs, you have great runs during a season. Obviously this one is not our best, and it’s been poor for sure. It’s been a poor showing the past seven games.”
10-2 loss vs Phillies is a perfect mirror to Mets' struggles
Friday's game just showed why the Mets have been on a skid this week. Not only are they unable to score enough runs, but their pitchers are also blowing things up.
Things were tidy before the sixth inning, which saw Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil's solo home runs tie the game 2-2.
In the seventh inning, things started to spiral out of control. Trea Turner hit the go-ahead double, followed by Alec Bohm and Nick Castellanos' RBI singles, giving the Phillies a 5-2 lead. With bases loaded, Bryson Stott hit a bases-clearing double, making it 8-2.
Castellanos then hit a two-run homer to cap off the eight-inning offensive juggernaut. In one single inning, the Mets went from possibly winning their first game after six games to extending their losing streak to seven games.
In the coming games, the cold offensive duel of Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto needs to come to party or else risk making things even worse for themselves.