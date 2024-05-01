"It’s possible to be unequivocally willing to die for someone" - Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton on how motherhood changed her in unexpected ways

The Houston Astros came away with a much-needed 10-9 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, and Justin Verlander is set to start Game 2 of the series on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Verlander's wife, actress and model Kate Upton, spoke to the New York Post about a variety of topics, including motherhood.

Upton discussed how motherhood changed her, teaching her “the meaning of absolute unconditional love." Furthermore, Upton said:

"I also learned it’s possible to be unequivocally willing to die for someone, but also be willing to bribe them with treats for two minutes of silence!”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Upton also had some useful advice for other mothers:

"Take care of yourself first so that you’re able to take care of everyone around you! The best way to do that is to prioritize sleep, self-care and healthy nutrition.”

Kate Upton says her daughter has better fashion sense than herself and Justin Verlander

Kate Upton spoke to PEOPLE in April, and among the plethora of topics discussed was her and Justin Verlander's daughter, five-year-old Genevieve. Upton joked that Genevieve was a better dresser than herself and Verlander:

"She loves to get dressed with me. I think she has better style than Justin and I, so she picks out all her own clothes. And that makes me so happy, because clothes are such a creative expression of yourself, and I love that she has found that even at her age."

Upton continued, explaining how she finds joy in watching Genevieve become her own person:

"She just is becoming more and more herself and I love it. I love hearing her opinions and seeing her set her own boundaries, and she's really excited about her independence in certain things, obviously within the safety of her parents, but I love watching her push her independence and find her own voice."

Meanwhile, the Houston Astros are struggling in the 2024 season. While Justin Verlander started the season on IL, he has looked good on his return, recording a 1.74 ERA in two starts. The Astros are 10-19 and bottom of the AL West. As such, they will be hoping Verlander can lead them to victory on Wednesday and perhaps the team can start building momentum.

Tagged in the preseason as World Series contenders, the Astros have it all to do if they are to take control in the West.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback