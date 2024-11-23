"It's over for Reds" "Royals won this" - MLB fans react to Cincinnati trading Jonathan India, Joey Wiemer to Kansas City for Brady Singer

A major trade move was completed on Friday as the Kansas City Royals acquired second baseman Jonathan India and outfielder Joey Wimer from the Cincinnati Reds. In exchange, the Royals sent starting pitcher Brady Singer to the Reds.

The news came as a big surprise for baseball fans on social media, with many believing the Royals got the better end of the deal.

Jonathan India was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds with the No. 5 pick in the 2018 MLB draft. He made his major league debut with the team three years later and went on to claim the 2021 National League Rookie of the Year award. However, that standout rookie campaign remains the best season of his career thus far, as he has struggled with consistency despite showing flashes of brilliance.

Brady Singer, meanwhile, was drafted by the Royals in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft. The 28-year-old right-hander has also faced issues with consistency since his MLB debut in 2020. However, Singer put together a solid 2024 campaign, helping anchor the Royals’ starting rotation and playing a key role in their surprising playoff run after losing more than 100 games the previous season.

MLB fans on Instagram expressed their thoughts on the trade.

"It's over for the Reds," wrote one fan.

"Win for the Royals," said another fan.

"Imagine trading a Rookie of the Year winner for a 28-year-old pitcher coming off an 3.71 ERA season," another one posted.

"Royals winning it all this time," one fan said.

Reds got fleeced," another fan commented.

Royals win all the way," another added.

Outfielder Joe Wiemer is also included with Jonathan India in this exchange for Brady Singer. He made his MLB debut with the Milwaukee Brewers last year before being traded to the Cincinnati Reds as part of the deal for starting pitcher Frankie Montas earlier this season.

Solid campaign for Jonathan India but a disappointing season for the Reds

Jonathan India was named the NL Rookie of the Year in 2021 (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

The Cincinnati Reds were expected to take a big step forward in the 2024 season with their emerging core of young stars such as Jonathan India and Elly De La Cruz. However, they finished the campaign well out of playoff contention after ending up in fourth place in the NL Central with a 77-8 record.

Manager David Bell was fired a week before the season ended, with the former Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians skipper being announced as his replacement for 2025.

Nevertheless, Jonathan India enjoyed his most productive season following a couple of underwhelming years since his excellent rookie campaign. He batted .248/.357/.392 with an OPS of .750 during the 2024 season, including 15 home runs and 58 RBIs.

