Given how crazy the San Diego Padres have spent this off-season, some are questioning whether the team will try and trade Fernando Tatis Jr. San Diego acquired All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts last week. They signed him to an 11-year, $280 million deal.

Acquiring Bogaerts gives the Padres yet another shortstop. They have three shortstops in total on the roster, including Ha-Seong Kim and Tatis. Tatis will reportedly move to the outfield.

"It's not something that's even on the Yankees' radar," said Jack Curry referring to the Yankees' interest in trading for fernando Tatis Jr.

With all of the shortstops that San Diego has on their roster, teams could be interested in trying to acquire Tatis. One team that isn't interested in him is the New York Yankees.

Jack Curry of YES Network believes the Yankees have other things on their minds in regards to the off-season. The team has multiple choices at shortstop.

They signed Isiah Kiner-Falefa to a one-year, $6 million deal. He was the starting shortstop for the majority of the season. "IKF" was eventually benched due to his defensive struggles in the playoffs. New York rolled out their rookie Oswaldo Cabrera in the playoffs to take Kiner-Falefa's place.

They could stick with Cabrera at short next season and build off the momentum he left in 2022. They also have other young players that have received quite a bit of hype over the last couple of years. Anthony Volpe is somebody that will reportedly be called up next season to make his MLB debut.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks MLB’s #5 prospect Anthony Volpe hits his 18th home run of the season to the deepest part of the park! MLB’s #5 prospect Anthony Volpe hits his 18th home run of the season to the deepest part of the park! https://t.co/1uQ7ZFP9t4

The New York Yankees selected Anthony Volpe in the first round. He was the 30th player selected in the 2019 MLB Draft. He's the team's top prospect and ranks 10th among Baseball America's top 100 prospects.

Fernando Tatis Jr. will be a tough trade candidate

Fernando Tatis Jr. would be a tough trade chip for any team trying to acquire his talents. For starters, he's on a 14-year contract that goes through the 2034 season. It would be a huge commitment for any team to take on.

He's also coming off of his year-long ban due to alleged PED use. Some teams around the league may not want to bring in a player that has been disgraced by the league.

Given the nature of his contract and off-the-field issues, it's likely Tatis Jr. will be roaming the outfield at Petco Park next season.

