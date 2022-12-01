Create

San Francisco Giants fans hopeful with report that Carlos Rodon is interested in re-signing with team 

By Jared Bloom
Modified Dec 01, 2022 05:35 AM IST
San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres
San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres

The San Francisco Giants and Carlos Rodon have a mutual interest in a reunion for the 2023 season, but it won't be cheap. San Francisco would have to go well out of their comfort zone to bring Rodon back. After becoming one of the most dominant pitchers in the league, Rodon is looking forward to his payday.

Carlos Rodon threw 178 innings last season, a career-high. In those 178 innings, he had a 2.88 ERA and 237 strikeouts. He's looked excellent after recovering from the Tommy John surgery he had in 2019.

Carlos Rodón and the Giants have a mutual interest in a reunion, but the Giants would have to go well out of their comfort zone to even be in the running for the free-agent pitcher (via @PavlovicNBCS) nbcsports.com/bayarea/giants…

While both sides are interested in a reunion, it's highly unlikely. The San Francisco Giants have their eyes set on acquiring superstar outfielder Aaron Judge. They've also been linked to Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.

Even with this news, fans remain hopeful that the Giants will pony up and give Rodon what he's asking for. They enjoyed the season he gave them. He was a bright spot for a team that finished with a .500 record.

"It's time to get out of the comfort zone Giants. Pay this man!" one fan pleaded.
@NBCSGiants @PavlovicNBCS Its time to get out of the comfort zone Giants. Pay this man!
"Put up or shut up," said another.
@NBCSGiants @PavlovicNBCS Put up or shut up.
@NBCSGiants @PavlovicNBCS They need to re-sign him at any means necessary. You have to get uncomfortable to get stuff done.
@NBCSGiants @PavlovicNBCS PLEASE
@NBCSGiants @PavlovicNBCS Do it, we need him man.
@NBCSGiants @PavlovicNBCS Step out of that comfort zone - say all us fans.
@NBCSGiants @PavlovicNBCS @SFGiants Yes. Please leave your comfort zone ………a lot.
@NBCSGiants @PavlovicNBCS Rodón and Judge…..make it work somehow, Farhan!
@NBCSGiants @PavlovicNBCS Do whatever! You have the money!
@NBCSGiants @PavlovicNBCS You gotta spend money to win!! 🏅

Fans want the team to get out of its comfort zone. They share a division with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, two teams who aren't afraid to spend money. They can't expect to keep pace if the team doesn't open up its wallet.

Fans want the team to figure out how to acquire both Rodon and Judge. They'd become instant favorites to win the NL West.

San Francisco Giants fans shouldn't hold their breath waiting for Carlos Rodon

Arizona Diamondbacks v San Francisco Giants
Arizona Diamondbacks v San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi, stated that he doesn't expect a reunion.

He's looking to add at least one more starting pitcher this off-season. They've already hosted Kodai Senga; he may be a strong candidate to replace Carlos Rodon.

The New York Mets had a virtual meeting with the lefty on Tuesday. The Mets are starting to do their due diligence in the starting pitching market. They're preparing for a Jacob deGrom exit.

The Texas Rangers are another team that has been linked to Rodon. They brought back Mike Maddux to be the team's pitching coach. They'd love to add another lefty to their staff.

Don't be surprised to see the Rangers make a serious push at Carlos Rodon over the MLB Winter Meetings next week. With their recent coaching hires, they're ready to make a splash next season.

Quick Links

Edited by Gaelin Leif
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...