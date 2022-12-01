The San Francisco Giants and Carlos Rodon have a mutual interest in a reunion for the 2023 season, but it won't be cheap. San Francisco would have to go well out of their comfort zone to bring Rodon back. After becoming one of the most dominant pitchers in the league, Rodon is looking forward to his payday.

Carlos Rodon threw 178 innings last season, a career-high. In those 178 innings, he had a 2.88 ERA and 237 strikeouts. He's looked excellent after recovering from the Tommy John surgery he had in 2019.

While both sides are interested in a reunion, it's highly unlikely. The San Francisco Giants have their eyes set on acquiring superstar outfielder Aaron Judge. They've also been linked to Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.

Even with this news, fans remain hopeful that the Giants will pony up and give Rodon what he's asking for. They enjoyed the season he gave them. He was a bright spot for a team that finished with a .500 record.

"It's time to get out of the comfort zone Giants. Pay this man!" one fan pleaded.

"Put up or shut up," said another.

Fans want the team to get out of its comfort zone. They share a division with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, two teams who aren't afraid to spend money. They can't expect to keep pace if the team doesn't open up its wallet.

Fans want the team to figure out how to acquire both Rodon and Judge. They'd become instant favorites to win the NL West.

San Francisco Giants fans shouldn't hold their breath waiting for Carlos Rodon

San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi, stated that he doesn't expect a reunion.

He's looking to add at least one more starting pitcher this off-season. They've already hosted Kodai Senga; he may be a strong candidate to replace Carlos Rodon.

The New York Mets had a virtual meeting with the lefty on Tuesday. The Mets are starting to do their due diligence in the starting pitching market. They're preparing for a Jacob deGrom exit.

The Texas Rangers are another team that has been linked to Rodon. They brought back Mike Maddux to be the team's pitching coach. They'd love to add another lefty to their staff.

Don't be surprised to see the Rangers make a serious push at Carlos Rodon over the MLB Winter Meetings next week. With their recent coaching hires, they're ready to make a splash next season.

