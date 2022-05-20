"It's about time!" "That's how you quiet the boos!" - Boston Red Sox fans react to Trevor Story's three home run game

The Boston Red Sox, behind second baseman Trevor Story, had a nice comeback after being down 4-0 in the second inning to win by a score of 12-6 against the Seattle Mariners. Story belted out three home runs and is starting to heat up after a relatively slow start to his Red Sox career.

Trevor Story raised his OPS by a whopping 107 points after last night's masterful performance. Here, we'll take a look at some of the best fan reactions to Story's monster game at the plate.

Boston Red Sox fans react to Trevor Story's big day at the plate

Championship Series - Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox - Game Five

The first reaction came from ESPN baseball analyst Jeff Passan, who stated that Story's OPS rose over 100 points from the game!

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Trevor Story is 4 for 4 with three home runs and seven RBIs. In one night, he has added 107 points to his season OPS. Trevor Story is 4 for 4 with three home runs and seven RBIs. In one night, he has added 107 points to his season OPS.

"Trevor Story is 4 for 4 with three home runs and seven RBIs. In one night, he has added 107 points to his season OPS." - @ Jeff Passan

A Boston Red Sox fan ordered a jersey as soon as he hit his third homer of the game.

"Can't wait for my jersey to arrive" - @ pharmer_phil

Another fan reacted by saying that Story doubled his offensive numbers in one night.

Andrew @NESports8186



Both awesome and sad. But for tonight it’s awesome. @RedSox Story doubles his season numbers in one night.Both awesome and sad. But for tonight it’s awesome. @RedSox Story doubles his season numbers in one night.Both awesome and sad. But for tonight it’s awesome.

"@RedSox Story doubles his season numbers in one night. Both awesome and sad. But for tonight it's awesome." - @ Andrew

Another fan jokingly stated that Story is playing in amateur mode.

"@RedSox Story is playing on amateur today" - @ Daniel ToSa

One fan is relieved that he finally had a breakout game after the team signed him to a big contract.

William Dillingham @WDillingham @RedSox its about freaking time. thats what we paid the big bucks for! hope he stays hot! @RedSox its about freaking time. thats what we paid the big bucks for! hope he stays hot!

"@RedSox its about freaking time. thats what we paid the big bucks for! hope he stays hot!" - @ William Dillingham

Another fan said that this performance will quiet the boos he had been getting prior to this breakout game.

"@RedSox That's how you quiet the boos!!!" - @ Melody Allard

That last one says it all.

Boston Red Sox comeback and beat Seattle at home

Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox improved their record to 16-22 on the season after coming back to beat the Seattle Mariners by a score of 12-6. Starting pitcher Rich Hill had another poor outing, going two innings and allowing four runs, but the Red Sox bullpen held the Mariners in check, allowing just two runs in seven innings of work.

Trevor Story had a career day, going 4-for-4 with three home runs. Story is now batting ,230 with five home runs and 23 RBIs. The Red Sox will look to continue their winning ways against Seattle tonight with their first pitch at 7:10 p.m. EDT.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt