"It's unfortunate that we have a story like Alex Rodriguez" - Throwback to when NBA Champ LeBron James was critical of Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez's PED use scandal

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James once spoke about MLB star Alex Rodriguez in a 2013 interview with Robin Roberts. James commented on the PED scandal in which New York Yankees legend A-Rod was involved:

"It's unfortunate that we have a story like Alex Rodriguez. It sends a bad message.”

Speaking about the 2013 Biogenesis scandal, James said that such scandals leave a bad impression on the kids who are going to play sports in the future:

“You never want to see controversy, because it's a direct effect to the kids that's coming after us. So many kids look up to us as roles models and leaders and inspiration."

Rodriguez made his MLB debut in 1994 and retired in 2016.

Alex Rodriguez had the longest suspension in baseball history

Over his PED usage in 2013, Alex Rodriguez was suspended for the entire 2014 season. This translated into 162 games.While several other players were also involved in the Biogenesis scandal, Rodriguez served the longest suspension. In fact, it's the longest suspension ever handed out by the MLB.

A-Rod currently co-hosts “Sunday Night Baseball” on ESPN. He spoke about his failures and mistakes on the show.

"My mistakes are on me. No excuses." – Alex Rodriguez

A-Rod is the CEO of A-Rod Corp. and partly owns NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves. He played for 22 seasons in the MLB and is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.

LeBron James’ celebrated NBA career

LeBron James currently plays for the LA Lakers, and is also nicknamed “King James.” He has won two Olympic gold medals, three All-Star MVPs, four NBA MVPs, four Finals MVPs, and four championships.





James has appeared in books, documentaries and television advertisements. James has hosted “Saturday Night Live,” won 19 ESPY Awards, and acted in the sports movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy” in 2021. He will be starting his 20th season in the league when the new season starts on Oct. 19.

