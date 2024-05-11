"It's way harder to be in the stands" - Olivia Dunne admits being more nervous watching boyfriend Paul Skenes' MLB debut than her own competitions

On Saturday, Olivia Dunne was in the stands to watch her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, highly-anticipated debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates. While she has been in the stands for many of his games in the past, this one was unlike all the others.

Pittsburgh has not had a pitching prospect like Skenes since they drafted Gerrit Cole with the first overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft. So all eyes were on the mustached flamethrower.

Dunne caught up with the local Pittsburgh reporters during the game against the Chicago Cubs. During the interview, she revealed just how crazy the last few days have been for the power couple.

"All I can say is I think that's the quickest I have ever packed in my life. We just woke up from a nap, and he had a few missed calls, and he got called up," - said Olivia Dunne.

Dunne and Skenes were napping when he originally got the call that he was being called up. That is certainly a way to learn that you have just cracked the big leagues.

Dunne was later asked the difference between watching and competing, and which was more difficult for her. And as most athletes would say, being in the stands is way harder.

"I always say, it's way harder to be the person in the stands watching, because I'm not in control. I mean, I don't know how to throw a 100 mph fastball" - said Dunne.

Dunne would rather be the one out there on the field or court, because she knows the athlete that she is. She and LSU just won the 2024 NCAA gymnastics championship.

Olivia Dunne should be proud of Paul Skenes' MLB debut

Pittsburgh Pirates - Paul Skenes (Image via USA Today)

Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect Paul Skenes flashed some excellent stuff out on the mound against the Cubs. He started the game by fanning two batters and held his own.

Skenes went four strong innings, giving up three runs on six hits while striking out seven batters. He let up two walks and a solo home run off the bat of Nico Hoerner. He finished the day with 85 pitches, which is more than some around the league believed he would get.

Olivia Dunne can go home happy knowing Skenes did a great job in his first big league start. This is the first start of what could be an excellent career in MLB.

