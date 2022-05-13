“It's up to you, Alec Bohm, to get out of your own way and figure your s*** out" - MLB analyst details how Philadelphia Phillies star third baseman put in the hours to get back to his A-game

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm has gotten off to a great start at the plate this season. Bohm is batting .309 with two home runs and 14 RBIs.

Alec Bohm says that his great start at the plate is due to the extra work he put in this past offseason.

Hard work and dedication will always pay off, especially in the game of baseball. It is good to see Bohm become more comfortable at the plate and on the field after his shaky start to the season, where he committed three errors in three innings against the Mets in April and got booed by Phillies fans.

For some players, that would be hard to overcome.

Alec Bohm and Philadelphia Phillies beat Dodgers in series opener

The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 9 to 7. The team is now 15-17 on the season as they try and get back to .500.

Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, and Jean Segura had two hits in the game. Harper started the game off for the fightin' Phillies with a solo home run in the first inning.

Johan Camargo launched a two-run home run in the top of the second inning to extend the lead to 4-0.

The Phillies would eventually extend their lead to 7-1 going into the bottom of the sixth inning. The Dodgers then exploded for six runs in the next three innings to tie the game up at 7.

This game started to look like another disappointing loss for the Phillies. Then, in the top of the ninth inning, the Phillies offense continued to hammer Dodgers pitching by scoring two runs to take a 9 to 7 lead.

Phillies closer Corey Knebel shut down the Dodgers after loading the bases in the bottom half of the ninth. The Phillies will look to take game two of the series tonight as they face Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt