"It’s not about you": When Manny Machado unleashed his fury during a dugout tirade at Padres teammate Fernando Tatis Jr

Fernando Tatis Jr. began his 2024 season against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday in the Cactus League opener. However, the outcome was unexpected as the Dodgers won the game by a score of 14-1.

The team was missing one of its key players, Manny Machado, who could have made a difference if he had played alongside Tatis. Both Tatis and Machado joined the Padres in 2019 and share a strong bond as teammates.

The Associated Press reported an incident where Machado had to calm Tatis down during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021.

“It’s not about you. You go play baseball,” Machado said to angry Tatis after he stuck out looking.

Tatis became furious over a strike call by plate umpire Phil Cuzzi and lost control of his emotions in the dugout. Machado, who was 29 at the time, stepped up to talk to him, but this led to an argument.

However, former Padres manager Jayce Tingler later confirmed that their argument stemmed from their passion to win the game.

Tingler said:

“We’re all playing for the same thing. It’s baseball. These things happen, and it can quickly turn. We need it to turn quick.

“We’re a family. We’re not going to discuss the details, but we care. There’s passion. There’s frustration. Those are all emotions that are natural, and those things happen."

Fernando Tatis Jr bears high expectations in 2024

Fernando Tatis Jr. was part of Thursday's starting lineup and played in right field. He had two at-bats but failed to produce any results, and was eventually substituted by Robert Perez Jr. for the remainder of the game.

After such a disappointing performance, fans and experts expect a bounce-back from him in the next game. Tatis was struck out by Dodgers starter Gavin Stone, who is looking to make a comeback this season.

The Padres traded Juan Soto during the offseason, and now it's up to Tatis to balance the team's offense that was previously made up by Soto. To support the Padres in 2024, Tatis needs to maintain his last year's .257/.322/.449 slash line. He must also stay fit and deliver results to lead San Diego to the playoffs.

Fans have high hopes for MLB's "El Nino," and they are eagerly waiting to see Tatis in action.

