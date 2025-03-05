"It more shocks me that Aaron Judge didn’t get more" - Bryce Harper sounds off on MLB’s surging contracts and future deals

Ahead of the 2019 season, Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed on a 13-year, $330 million contract. At the time, it was the biggest free-agent contract across Major League Baseball.

Ad

Since Harper signed, free-agent contracts have gotten even bigger. His deal with Philadelphia has now been bumped down to the fourth-largest free-agent contract ever signed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Harper is happy to see players get the money he believes they deserve, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. However, Aaron Judge's deal with the New York Yankees still puzzles him.

"Guys are getting what they're worth. It more shocks me that a guy like Aaron Judge didn't get more than what he got (nine years, $360 million), or certain pitchers," said Harper.

Ad

Harper was not shocked when he heard about Juan Soto's 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets. He believes the game will continue to see these mega contracts being signed.

"Those are the things that shock me more than what Soto gets. I think Bobby Witt (11 years, $288.78 million) could have gotten that, somehwere near there. Same with Gunnar (Henderson). There are a lot of guys in our game now who are going to be up there" he added.

Ad

It will be hard to deny players the contracts they demand. However, not all players have gotten the contract they have been looking for lately. Just ask Alex Bregman or even Adam Duvall, who has threatened retirement if he does not get at least a $3 million offer.

Bryce Harper plans to keep playing following the end of his contract

Philadelphia Phillies - Bryce Harper (Photo via IMAGN)

Bryce Harper does not plan on slowing down anytime soon. The slugger still has seven years left on his current contract and is easily the face of the Phillies franchise.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

His contract does not expire until the end of the 2031 season. At that point, Harper would be 39 years old, but he still plans to keep playing into his 40s.

Being an MLB player in their 40s is no easy feat, especially for somebody who is not a pitcher. Playing nearly every single day takes its toll on the body, and you do not see many position players in their 40s.

That does not mean it is impossible for position players to have a lengthy career. Justin Turner is currently 40 years old and just signed a contract with the Chicago Cubs for the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback