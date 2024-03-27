"It would be silly for me, for my mind not to go there" - MLB analyst suggests that some owners have colluded against super-agent Scott Boras

While it was a busy offseason for Scott Boras, it was not necessarily a good one. The man known for getting the most money for his clients had trouble with a handful of players this winter.

Boras had trouble getting his big four free agents signed, including Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger, Jordan Montgomery, and Matt Chapman. Montgomery was the last to come off the board, agreeing to a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks late on Tuesday.

The troubling offseason for Boras has one MLB analyst believing the league is conspiring against the super-agent. Trevor Plouffe joined Chris Rose on the Baseball Today to express his feelings on the matter.

"How could you not look around the league and see all the other regular contracts and look specifically at the Boras' guys and what they've had to settle for," stated Plouffe.

Given how good Boras' clients are, Plouffe does not think their contracts match their skills. Blake Snell is the reigning Cy Young Award winner, and he signed a two-year, $62 million deal with the San Francisco Giants.

"It would be silly for me, for my mind, not to go there" said Plouffe.

Plouffe believes the league is colluding to stick it to Boras and his clients. However, Chris Rose has a hard time believing that.

Is the league colluding against Scott Boras?

Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper and Scott Boras (Image via Getty)

You either love Scott Boras, or you hate him. He is one of the few agents that baseball fans know by name, and that goes to show just how good he is at his job.

Boras has been why many front offices have had to dig deeper in their pockets to acquire a player. It would make sense that many in the league would want to stick it to the guy who has been hurting their wallets. However, Chris Rose is a little hesitant to agree with that statement.

"But this is different, Trevor. This isn't that they didn't want to give out money. They gave out money to Yamamoto and Jung-Hoo Lee and Aaron Nola. This is totally different. You're talking about conspiring against a group of players based on who their representative is" stated Rose.

It will be interesting to follow Boras and the future deals he makes. Then, that will really tell us if the league is colluding or if it was just a tough offseason for him and his players.

