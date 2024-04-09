"It s***s, injuries took away a lot of his career" - MLB fans sympathize with Stephen Strasburg's retirement call after injury crisis

Former Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg announced his retirement from Major League Baseball. The 35-year-old, who won the World Series MVP in the Nats' 2019 title run, reached a settlement agreement with the club before an initial standoff.

Strasburgh issued a heartfelt statement in which he cited injuries as a major reason why he arrived at the decision to retire. Part of his statement read:

"Today, I am announcing my retirement from the game I love. I realized after repeated attempts to return to pitching, injuries no longer allow me to perform at a Major League level," Strasburgh wrote.

Fans on X sympathized with his decision as they shared their reactions.

"Changed the direction of this franchise for real, greatful he was Nat," one fan posted.

"Stephen Strasburg was one of the best baseball talents ever, and it s***s injuries took away a lot of his career & cut it short but when he was healthy he was electric and won a World Series so thank you Stras," another mocked his injuries while highlighting his career.

However, a few fans were upset with his retirement decision and said that re-signing him was a 'horrendous' move:

"When he was healthy he was the most effective pitcher in baseball. I don’t there will be a change up as effective as his. He was brilliant in the Nats championship run. However resigning him was a horrendous mistake, a franchise crippling move that has haunted them since," one fan wrote.

"This makes me sad!!! Wishing and praying for all the best for Stephen and his family!!!!" one fan quipped.

What did Nationals owner say about Stephen Strasburg settlement?

Stephen Strasburg was signed to a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Nationals after winning the 2019 World Series. However, due to injuries, the 35-year-old has not pitched since the 2022 season, and there were rumors that he wanted to retire in 2023.

According to CBS News, there was reportedly a contract dispute that delayed the retirement news. Per The Athletic, Strasburg owed more than $100 million coming into the season and wanted the Nats to pay him the full amount.

"Stephen Strasburg is and always will be an important part of the Washington Nationals franchise. We support him in any decision he makes and will ensure that he receives what is due to him," Nationals team owner Mark Lerner said at the time in a statement.

While they have reportedly reached a settlement number, given his retirement, the financials behind it are not yet disclosed.

