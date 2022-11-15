It is reported that both the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers might take a more conservative approach in the free agency market.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic stated that it wouldn't be surprising if either of the big-budget teams exercise prudence in their roster moves. The renowned columnist made this claim despite a lot of talent being available on the market this offseason.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal With young players coming, will Dodgers, Yankees show greater restraint in free agency? Column: theathletic.com/3865920/2022/1… With young players coming, will Dodgers, Yankees show greater restraint in free agency? Column: theathletic.com/3865920/2022/1…

"With young players coming, will Dodgers, Yankees show greater restraint in free agency?" - @ Ken Rosenthal

The New York Yankees are reported to be going all-in in pursuing their star man Aaron Judge. They are also trying to lure back Anthony Rizzo at first base despite offers from other clubs.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, on the other hand, are still loaded with talent and recently re-signed legend Clayton Kershaw. However, Trea Turner, Craig Kimbrel, Justin Turner, and Andrew Heaney's departures seem imminent.

Consequently, the Blue Crew might just splurge their big budget on a superstar for short-term deals in a position where they greatly lack talent or are in need of an improvement.

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner optimistic about Volpe and Peraza

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has expressed his confidence in prospects Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza. He believes the duo could lock down both infield positions in the lineup this season.

In an interview with Meredith Marakovits of the YES Network, the Yankees owner shared his intent on having the two young studs manning key roles in the Bronx.

YES Network @YESNetwork @M_Marakovits sits down with Hal Steinbrenner to discuss Yankees 2022 season and plans for 2023. .@M_Marakovits sits down with Hal Steinbrenner to discuss Yankees 2022 season and plans for 2023. https://t.co/doVBP2v2sr

"[email protected]_Marakovits sits down with Hal Steinbrenner to discuss Yankees 2022 season and plans for 2023." - @ YES Network

While Volpe is yet to feature on the main roster, Peraza has already shown a glimpse of what he can do at Yankee Stadium.

Along with Oswaldo Cabrera and Estevan Florial, Peraza was called up to the main roster during a tumultuous stretch in the Yankees' 2022 campaign. With several first-team players down with injuries, the trio were deputized to fill in the gaps. They generally impressed the Yankee faithful in their cameo appearances.

Peraza played 18 games during the 2022 season and appeared in 49 at-bats. He owned a slash line of .306/.404/.833 with a home run, two RBIs, and two stolen bases.

Both Volpe and Peraza will now look to hold the fort, especially on the defensive side of the ball, during Spring Training. If they do so, they might just get the green light to be a staple on the main roster next season.

