"It was tense" - Past Yankees teammate opens up on irreversible locker room divide between Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter

The New York Yankees are the most decorated team in MLB history. They have claimed 27 World Series trophies, including the last three-peat, from 1998 to 2000.

As much as analytics and statistics are involved in the game, many such aspects of America's favorite pastime still involves the intangibles: experience, morale and most important perhaps, club atmosphere.

In a book written by MLB Insider Andy Martino titled "The Yankee Way: The Untold Inside Story of the Brian Cashman Era," the pundit shared its contents through an SNY column and revealed the intricacies of the Yankees locker room during the time of Derek Jeter.

Martino shared that the during the years when Jeter was captain, there was a hierarchy inside the club house. The pundit bared that when Brian Cashman called Jeter and told him that the squad would be trading for Alex Rodriguez, the former captain had a long pause before a minute reply of "okay."

It can be recalled that there was no love lost between Jeter and Rodriguez even before the latter became a part of the Bronx Bombers. A-Rod had some select words for Jeter during interviews when Rodriguez was still a part of the Mariners. An ex-Yankees teammate of the pair even suggested that A-Rod would have never been on the good side of the former captain.

“Alex was never going to be one of Derek’s guys. It was tense." - Ex-Yankees teammate of Jeter and Rodriguez via Martino

The same player also said that Jeter had his allies in the locker room — pertaining to close friends and some members of "The Core Four."

“Derek had his guys – (Jorge) Posada, Bernie (Williams),” he added.

Yankees history of teammate rivalries

The rivalry between Yankees teammates isn't new to the baseball club. It can be recalled that Hall of Famers Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig once had a rift during their playing days. It was only after Gehrig revealed in his retirement speech that he had ALS when Ruth reconciled with him.

Another memorable case of a fight between two teammates was in the 1980s between Reggie Jackson and Thurman Munson. It all stemmed during an interview of Jackson with Sport magazine when he belittled the abilities of the then-captain Munson.

The two would eventually make peace, and it was even Munson who gave Jackson the moniker "Mr. October."

