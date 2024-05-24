"My mission to get better at basketball continues" - Alex Rodriguez shows determination while shooting hoops in blazing sun

Minnesota Timberwolves minority owner Alex Rodriguez is striving to get better in a different sport. The former American League MVP shared his training regimen under the scorching sun on social media.

In a video reel on Instagram, the former All-Star infielder was seen practicing basketball in his yard. The floor of the basketball halfcourt is painted with the logo and colors of the Minnesota Timberwolves—the team that Rodriguez partially owns.

"My mission to get better at basketball continues…" - Rodriguez wrote in the caption.

Alex Rodriguez also mentioned in the video that he won't eat lunch until he makes a shot, which he accomplished after draining a three-pointer. He went on to have a salad for lunch.

A-Rod's Timberwolves are still in contention for the NBA title this season. They trail the Dallas Mavericks 1-0 in the ongoing Western Conference finals. They'll get another chance to win at home and tie the series before the next two games in Dallas.

Alex Rodriguez's legal battle to own the Timberwolves

At the time of writing, Alex Rodriguez is a minority owner of the NBA franchise Minnesota Timberwolves. He, along with partner Marc Lore, currently holds 36% of the shares of the Wolves and WNBA team Minnesota Lynx.

The duo had an agreement to acquire a final 40% of the shares of the franchise to make them the majority owners. However, billionaire Glen Taylor held off selling his final portion of the shares.

The conflict arose when Taylor set a deadline on March 27 of this year for Rodriguez and Lore to make the payment for the final portion of the shares. However, the two didn't comply, resulting in Taylor canceling the agreement.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Taylor stated that he doesn't want to go through the wringer just to sell a part of his franchise.

“I don’t need the money, so I think I’ll just keep running it and enjoy it. I like my coach. I like my staff. This way everybody gets to keep their jobs, and I’ll be happy," Taylor said.

In a counter statement, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore stated that they had made the payment for the final installment, but the NBA has yet to approve the transfer. The duo also mentioned that Taylor was experiencing "seller's remorse."

“We have fulfilled our obligations, have all necessary funding and are fully committed to closing our purchase of the team as soon as the NBA completes its approval process," Rodriguez and Lore said [via AP].

Whatever happens to the ownership saga of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, they will need all hands on deck as the former contend for the NBA championship this season.

