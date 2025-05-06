"It's my boy with the Rays, he is nasty" - When Aaron Judge disclosed to Mookie Betts about the pitcher he dreads facing

Aaron Judge has been on a tear this season and not many pitchers in the league could say they like facing him. However, if one asks his favorite pitcher, whom he likes to go deep against every time, he won't let the name out, but he was okay with sharing the name of someone he doesn't want to face. The list would surely be short, as it's hard to think of a pitcher with the number of two-time MVPs.
In June 2023, Judge was on Mookie Betts's "On Base" podcast, discussing his favorite and least favorite pitchers. The outfielder didn't reveal his favorite but mentioned one pitcher he dislikes facing: LA Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow, then with the Tampa Bay Rays.
“It’s my boy with the Rays — Tyler Glasnow, man, he is nasty,” Judge told Betts. “I think we scored like, what, one or two on him? I mean, he's just good.”
Aaron Judge revealed that he was a teammate of Glasnow in the Fall League.
“I played with him in the Fall League, saw him in Pittsburgh, and then once he got to the Rays and really started figuring things out, man," Judge said.
Judge also noted what makes Glasnow a real deal against him.
“He’s as tall as me, and it feels like he’s just dropping the ball off into the catcher’s glove,” Judge said.
He also praised Glasnow’s curveball and emerging cutter-slider mix.
How has Aaron Judge fared against Tyler Glasnow?
Aaron Judge and Tyler Glasnow have been against each other in seven games. The right-hander has allowed four hits and three walks and has recorded six strikeouts.
Now that Glasnow has changed his location to the LA Dodgers, signing a five-year, $136.2 million deal ahead of the 2024 season, the two no longer face each other regularly as they did when Glasnow was part of the AL East rivalry, playing for the Rays.
After five starts, Glasnow is back on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation. He is the eighth starting pitcher on the injured list along with fellow ace Blake Snell. Before heading to IL, Glasnow posted a 4.50 ERA and went 1-0 along with 23 strikeouts against 11 walks.