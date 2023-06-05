J.D. Davis Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for red-hot third baseman

Third baseman J.D. Davis is quietly having a solid season for the struggling San Francisco Giants, who currently sit third in the National League West with a 29-30 record. Given the Giants' inconsistencies, many around the league believe that they will likely be sellers at the MLB Trade Deadline, and are expected to move on from several veterans.

Among the veterans that seem likely to be moved by the team include the aforementioned J.D. Davis, Alex Wood, and Joc Pederson, among others. So far this season, Davis has a .286 batting average with 9 home runs and 31 RBIs, which could make him an intriguing target for several contenders heading into the MLB Trade Deadline.

"The J.D. Davis trade gets better and better every AB #SFGiants" - @artisin_

Davis has been incredible for the Giants after the team acquired him from the New York Mets in a deal for Darin Ruf. And while fans would likely want to keep him on their roster, the fact that he will be an unrestricted free agent after next season could entice the Giants to capitalize on his hot streak.

He is arbitration-eligible next year, however, at 30 years old, it remains to be seen if San Francisco will commit to him long-term or cash in now. Here's a look at three potential landing spots for the veteran third baseman if the San Francisco Giants elect to move him this season.

#1 - J.D. Davis' profile matches the Tampa Bay Rays perfectly

A versatile defender with a strong OPS is the exact kind of player that the Tampa Bay Rays covet. The Rays currently own the best record in the MLB and will likely look to add to their already strong roster before the trade deadline. Davis' $4.2 million would also be easy to swallow for the notoriously frugal franchise.

Tampa Bay has been enjoying solid seasons from the likes of Isaac Paredes and Luke Raley, however, they will likely look to bolster their roster with affordable veterans in the hopes of securing their first World Series title. J.D. Davis would fit perfectly with the current roster with his on-base skills and defensive flexibility.

#2 - The Minnesota Twins need to add depth this season

The Minnesota Twins have enjoyed a strong season so far, owning a 31-29 record through the first two months of the year. However, one of the main issues for the Twins has been the availability of their players. The team has been ravaged by injuries with Joey Gallo, Jorge Polanco, Royce Lewis, Kenta Maeda, and Alex Kirilloff all spending time on the IL this year.

"Minnesota Twins. Peak and stumble in the same. Moment. IL blues #MNTwins Haiku #9" - @yakyu_mr

Not only would J.D. Davis provide the team with a solid on-base presence, but at this rate, Minnesota may need to bolster their current roster if they hope to make noise in the postseason.

#3 - The Boston Red Sox could be buyers at the trade deadline

While many expected the Boston Red Sox to struggle this season, they have surprised many critics by remaining competitive in the difficult American League East. At 30-29, the Red Sox are currently in the running for an AL Wild Card spot, however, they will need to improve if they have any hopes to make it into the playoffs.

"The trade deadline is two months from today. What might the Red Sox do? We asked GM Brian O'Halloran. Full @FenwayRundown (with @Sean_McAdam):" - @ChrisCotillo

This is where J.D. Davis could come into play for the same reasons mentioned above. His ability to play in both the infield and outfield could make him an intriguing addition to the scrappy Red Sox roster.

While top prospect Triston Casas has the makings of becoming a solid MLB player, he has struggled this season. J.D. Davis could be seen as an immediate upgrade to several starters, including Casas.

