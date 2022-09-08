WATCH: Triston Casas launches first career home run; fan who caught it is unwilling to give up the ball

It didn't take long for Triston Casas to launch his first career MLB home run. The Boston Red Sox first baseman was called up to debut on Sunday. Last night, in just his third game, Casas took one deep and almost didn't get his ball back.

MLB @MLB Triston Casas hits a towering shot for his first MLB home run! https://t.co/omLA3wVgVA

Last night as the Boston Red Sox took on the Tampa Bay Rays, Triston Casas took J.T. Chargois yard in the second inning. The ball found itself in the possession of someone who appeared to be a Rays fan. When personnel attempted to retrieve the ball for Casas to keep, it became a bit of a scene.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Ryan Brasier's twin brother won't give up Triston Casas' first big league homer ball. https://t.co/5RbW12HyqK

It is a baseball tradition for a player to keep something significant to commemorate a big moment in their career. You will often see when a prospect gets their first hit, the ball gets taken out of play and rolled to the dugout. The ball then gets authenticated, and the player can keep it as a memento.

The same goes for significant home run balls. The fan has every right to keep the ball, but it isn't as significant to him as it is to the player. Most fans end up trading the ball for an autograph or tickets to another game. This fan didn't seem too interested in striking up a deal.

Triston Casas made too good of an offer for the fan to pass up

The Rays' mascot came out to convince the fan to trade the ball, but it didn't go well for him. The fan in the Rays jersey did not want to hear whatever the mascot had to say and just shook his head no.

After some negotiating, Triston Casas got his ball back, and the fan left happy with what he got in return. The fan agreed to give the ball back in exchange for a ball and bat signed by Casas and baseballs signed by Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. That's a good return.

As the story started to gain attention during the game, NESN interviewed the fan. It turned out the man wasn't even a Rays fan; he roots for the Chicago White Sox. He also mentioned that he bought the tickets the morning of the game.

NESN @NESN



NESN @NESN
@WebsterOnTV | #RedSox Jordan was lucky enough to catch Triston Casas' first home run ball. Turns out it was a bit of an ordeal. https://t.co/we6fhY0kqW

It seems like this fan was really at the right place at the right time.

