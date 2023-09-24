Clayton Kershaw's legacy took to another level as the Los Angeles Dodgers starter got his 210th career win as they faced the San Francisco Giants. LA shut out their division rivals in a 7-0 win to solidify their position at the top of the NL West.

Kershaw pitched five scoreless innings in the game with just two hits, two walks, and five strikeouts. The veteran starter got his 13th win of the season and broke the tie with Don Drysdale in the leaderboard. He is only trailing Don Sutton on the all-time Dodgers list for victories.

Kershaw won with a solid Dodgers lineup that stood up when called upon. Mookie Betts had a record-setting career leadoff RBI double, with Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy also getting similar efforts. J.D Martinez homered in the game and moved to 98 RBIs for the season.

After the game, Martinez spoke highly of his teammate, mentioning how vital his contributions are to the team.

"Just Kersh being Kersh... you have to tip your cap to him, we're going to need him down the stretch."

Clayton Kershaw's time on the field being managed by Dodgers

The Dodgers have been systematical in managing Kershaw's playtime. He turns 36 next year and has had a few injury concerns this season. The 3x Cy Young winner was absent for six weeks due to a left shoulder injury.

However, since returning on August 10, Kershaw has managed an ERA of 2.03 with 27 Ks and 14 walks from his six starts. He hasn't gone further than five innings in any of those games and is expected to feature next Saturday in the reverse fixture in San Francisco after an extended break.

The win secured the Dodgers a bye in the first round of the postseason, as they will directly feature in the NLDS.