Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman has been on a tear this year. He has achieved something he hadn't done in his long 14-year career in Major League Baseball.

Freeman joined the 200-hit club on Friday after going 2-for-4 against the San Francisco Giants. He now has 201 hits, beating his previous career-high of 199 hits last season.

Freeman and the Dodgers still have nine more games left, so that number could rise. The Dodgers have two games against the Giants before a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies, before returning for a three-game series with the Giants.

This season has been stellar for Freeman, who is on pace to see his highest batting average and OBP. He has already set a career-high in stolen bases, runs scored, and doubles.

"My goat right there," one fan posted.

"Baseball is so romantic," another fan posted.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans could not be more happy for Freddie Freeman. The longtime Atlanta Braves slugger has quickly become an LA fan favorite.

Freeman is one of the nicest players in the league, so it is great to see him having a career year this season. However, if you asked him, the season is incomplete without a World Series title at the end.

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will be a scary team in the postseason

Tigers vs Dodgers Baseball

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers have put themselves in a prime position to prepare for the postseason. They were one of the first teams to clinch a playoff birth, giving them time to rest players ahead of the postseason.

The Dodgers hold the third-best record in the league. They have gotten exceptional play from nearly everybody on their roster.

Aside from Freeman, Mookie Betts has played like his hair is on fire. Through 144 games, he is hitting .307/.408/.589 with 39 home runs, 103 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.

On the pitching side, Clayton Kershaw has been excellent. He holds a 12-4 record, with a 2.52 ERA and 127 strikeouts. This is much like the season he had last year, where he finished the year with a 12-3 record and a 2.28 ERA.

On top of Kershaw, the Dodgers added Lance Lynn at the trade deadline. While he had a poor year with the Chicago White Sox, LA believes he still has some gas left in the tank.

This is a team most will want to avoid early in the playoffs.