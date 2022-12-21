J.D. Martinez: How does the veteran slugger's addition benefit the Dodgers?

This past weekend, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced the signing of former All-Star J.D. Martinez. The veteran joins a revamped Dodgers lineup that has lost several key players, including Trea Turner, Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger. Martinez and the Dodgers agreed to a one-year deal worth $10 million for the 2023 season.

"J.D. Martinez is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a 1-year deal, per @ByRobertMurray" - FOX Sports: MLB

In 139 games with the Boston Red Sox last season, Martinez hit .274 with 16 home runs and 62 RBIs. The Red Sox slugger maintained a .790 OPS en route to the fifth All-Star selection of his MLB career.

The move will reunite Martinez with former Red Sox teammate Mookie Betts, as well as the Dodgers' hitting coach Robert Van Scoyoc. Scoyoc helped J.D. Martinez become one of the most dangerous batters of the last decade, which may bode well for the 35-year-old slugger.

Now, Martinez and Betts are reunited in LA, with both expected to lead an influx of younger Dodgers position players:

"When J.D. Martinez arrived in Boston, he was assigned a task — work with Mookie Betts. Now, Martinez and Betts are reunited in LA, with both expected to lead an influx of younger Dodgers position players:" - Fabian Ardaya

After spending the 2022 season as the designated hitter for the Boston Red Sox, he is expected to continue in the same role for the Dodgers in 2023. While he has played in the outfield throughout his career, he won't be expected to pick up his glove this coming year thanks to the versatility of the Dodgers lineup.

Veterans Max Muncy and Chris Taylor will have no issue moving around the field, allowing Martinez to remain at DH for the bulk of the season.

A look a J.D. Martinez's MLB career

Martinez has been one of the most dangerous hitters in the MLB for the past decade. Since working with Robert van Scoyoc in the 2013-14 offseason, the veteran has been a force at the plate. Since 2014, Martinez has hit 258 home runs and 773 RBIs, while slashing an incredible .295 batting average and .910 OPS.

"J.D. Martinez goes down as one of the greatest free agent signings in Red Sox history. 637 Games, .292/.363/.536/.889, 130 HR, 171 2B, 423 RBI, 135 OPS+, 4x All-Star, 2018 WS Champion. Hell of a signing by Dave Dombrowski." - Tyler Milliken

Since his 2014 breakout with the Detroit Tigers, he has been selected to the All-Star team five times, as well as winning three Silver Slugger awards. In 2018, Martinez won the World Series with the Boston Red Sox, as did his teammate Mookie Betts.

The veteran out of Miami, Florida, appears to have plenty of gas left in the tank as an effective batter, however, his power numbers have been in decline since the 2019 season. If he can bounce back to where he was earlier in his career, he should thrive in the star-studded Dodgers' lineup.

