J.D. Martinez reveals defining quality of Mets ownership over others

Former New York Mets slugger J.D. Martinez recently stated that Steve Cohen and his wife Alex Cohen are the best owners in the MLB vecause of their commitment to the team. The 37-year-old spent last season with the New York side and helped them to a deep postseason run that saw them win the NLDS before losing in the Championship Series. Speaking on a recent episode of "The Show", Martinez revealed what makes the Mets ownership the best in the MLB:

"For me it's just they're there everyday...either they're on the field for BP, they're in the clubhouse, they're somewhere they're accessible. They come up to you, they treat your family great, they ask you about your parents, your kids. They invite them into their suite. They're very family-based and just their commitment, you know."

"To me, their commitment to winning and making New York a competitor, and making them as big as the Yankees I feel like is their goal. They want to be the kings in New York and I think every New York fan should appreciate that and should respect that. Because I've been in other teams and seeing other owners you know how everything kind of plays out. A lot of times they're not as hungry as that. To have that commitment level from ownership I think is unbelievable."

J.D. Martinez started his major league career with the Houston Astros in 2011 and went on to play for five more teams over the next 14 years. His last team was the New York Mets, where he spent one season playing 120 games in the MLB over the course of the year.

Martinez became a free agent after the season but has spoken highly of owners Steven and Alex Cohen. After being a minority owner of the Mets since 2012, Steve Cohen bought a controlling interest of the team in November 2020. He and his wife Alex have since been closely involved with the team's staff and players as they strive to build a competitive team in pursuit of the World Series title.

MLB insider claims J.D. Martinez could sign with the San Diego Padres for 2025 season

Having already announced his plans to pursue pickleball after retiring from his baseball career, J.D. Martinez is clearly at the twilight of his MLB career. However, he is still looking to continue playing baseball in the major leagues in 2025 and one reporter believes that he could sign with the San Diego Padres.

Just Baseball reporter Ryan Finklestein (via Albat) believes that Martinez could sign with Padres for next year, projecting a one-year, $5 million contract. The veteran slugger is a six-time All-Star who helped the Boston Red Sox win the World Series in 2018. While he had a down year in 2024, J.D. Martinez is looking to return for a final season in his illustrious baseball career.

