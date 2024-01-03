J.D. Martinez Rumors: MLB Insider lists variables that can influence former Dodgers DH's next destination

J.D. Martinez is coming off a spectacular 2023 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he returned to form. In 117 games, the veteran slugger hit .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs.

Now, Martinez is a free agent and is looking for his next contract, and one team he has been tied to is the New York Mets. The Mets are looking to upgrade their DH position heading into the 2024 season, and Martinez would be an excellent addition. The two sides have had talks previously, but nothing as far as years or value has been mentioned.

However, the Mets may have second thoughts on Martinez. Andy Martino of SNY believes the team could favor Mark Vientos or DJ Stewart taking the bulk of the designated hitter duties:

"They don't want to freeze out Mark Vientos and D.J. Stewart on potential DH at-bats," Martino said.

Martino believes the front office may try to see what they have with Vientos and Stewart rather than paying a premium for a DH. But if the Mets can land him for the right price, he would instantly boost the lineup.

Mets must do their research on J.D. Martinez

Because the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani, they no longer need J.D. Martinez. While he is coming off a great season, there are some concerns about his game.

In 2023, Martinez saw a strikeout rate of 31.1 percent, which was the worst of his career. While that did not hurt his production, it is something to keep an eye on. Martinez also saw a 7.1% walk rate, the lowest of his career since 2014, which is not a pretty sight.

Martinez could be a good fit for the Mets, but only if he can continue barreling up balls at the plate.

