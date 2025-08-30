Jac Caglianone’s sister Samantha enjoys night out with a Martini twist in backless black outfit and jeans at Daytona Beach

  • home icon
By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 30, 2025
Jac Caglianone with his sister, Samantha
Kansas City Royals first baseman Jac Caglianone made his MLB debut on June 3. Just like his teammates and coaches on the field, his family, including his parents, Jeff and Johanne, and sister, Samantha, are constant sources of support for the 22-year-old.

While Jac has been working hard to return to fitness after sustaining a hamstring injury in late July, it appears Samantha Caglianone is enjoying the last few days of the summer to the fullest.

On Friday, Samantha went to Daytona Beach, Florida, sporting a backless black outfit paired with a stylish pair of jeans. She sipped on a martini, later going on to share a series of snaps from her enjoyable outing to her Instagram story.

"Man I love martinis" Samantha captioned her Instagram story
Samantha Caglianone's Instagram Stories
Jac and Samantha grew up in Tampa, Florida, attending the Henry B. Plant High School together before heading off to different colleges. Jac went to the University of Florida to play D1 baseball. After enjoying three solid seasons for the Gators, Jac was drafted sixth in the 2024 MLB draft by the Royals.

Meanwhile, Samantha attended Florida State University for an undergraduate course in Political Science and Government. Currently, she works as a legal assistant.

Jac Caglianone's sister, Samantha, often shows she is her brother's biggest fan

No matter where a player comes from, they all share one thing in common: a supportive family. Jac Caglianone's case is no different.

His parents, Jeff and Johanne, and sister, Samantha, made the trip to Busch Stadium to cheer him on when he made his MLB debut. They have also often been spotted at the Royals' home field, Kauffman Stadium.

Just like Jac, Samantha was also quite a talented athlete growing up, playing volleyball for her high school. However, she discontinued playing after she graduated.

Edited by Krutik Jain
