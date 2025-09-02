  • home icon
  Jack Flaherty's girlfriend Katie Johnson dons orange bikini while swimming with a Seabob in Spain, attracting sweet envy from the Tigers star

Jack Flaherty's girlfriend Katie Johnson dons orange bikini while swimming with a Seabob in Spain, attracting sweet envy from the Tigers star

By Safeer M S
Published Sep 02, 2025 18:57 GMT
Jack Flaherty
Jack Flaherty's girlfriend Katie Johnson attracts sweet envy [Image Source: IMAGN, Instagram/katieajohnson]

Jack Flaherty's girlfriend, Katie Johnson, is enjoying her time in Spain. Having retired from professional soccer in December, Johnson became a Pilates instructor this July.

On Monday, Flaherty's girlfriend shared an Instagram story featuring a short video of herself relaxing on a yacht in Port de Sóller, a scenic coastal village in Mallorca. A day later, she offered glimpses from her time at Cala Morlanda through an Instagram post.

"summer’s not over til I say it’s over!," Johnson captioned the post.

The post featured six images and three short videos. The first was a picture of Johnson, in an orange bikini, looking at a distance from her yacht. This was followed by a snap of her entering the yacht after a swim, and then a picture of her waving her hands from the water.

A short video showed a paella, the traditional Spanish rice dish from Valencia. The dish typically features saffron-flavored rice and a mix of meats, seafood, vegetables, or beans. Another snap showed Johnson washing her face with water, followed by a video of her swimming with a friend on a Seabob.

The next snap captured her stepping back onto the yacht, and the final video showed the yacht gliding past the coastline in Cala Vinyes, Mallorca, with the Globales Cala Viñas hotel in view. The final snap of the post was a picture of Johnson, taken from behind, walking on the yacht.

Flaherty, who is miles away in the North American continent, appeared to have a sweet envy of his girlfriend's time in Europe.

"I want to be like you," Flaherty commented on the post.
Jack Flaherty's comment [Image Source: Instagram/katieajohnson]
Jack Flaherty's comment [Image Source: Instagram/katieajohnson]

Jack Flaherty deeply in love with Katie Johnson

Jack Flaherty and Katie Johnson hard-launched their relationship in July with an Instagram post, featuring their date at The French Laundry, a world-renowned, three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Yountville, California.

Almost a month later, on August 14, Johnson shared a single-snap post on Instagram, featuring a collage of six images capturing romantic moments between her and Flaherty.

"Doesn’t get better than this," Flaherty commented on the post.
Jack Flaherty's comment [Image Source: Instagram/katieajohnson]
Jack Flaherty's comment [Image Source: Instagram/katieajohnson]

Before dating Johnson, the Tigers pitcher was in a relationship with Natalie Buffet, a content creator and social media influencer. Meanwhile, Johnson was engaged to Trey Lyles, who last played for the Sacramento Kings in the NBA. At the time, Johnson was playing for the Angel City FC.

Safeer M S

Safeer M S

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

