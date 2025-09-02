Jack Flaherty's girlfriend Katie Johnson dons orange bikini while swimming with a Seabob in Spain, attracting sweet envy from the Tigers star

Jack Flaherty's girlfriend, Katie Johnson, is enjoying her time in Spain. Having retired from professional soccer in December, Johnson became a Pilates instructor this July.On Monday, Flaherty's girlfriend shared an Instagram story featuring a short video of herself relaxing on a yacht in Port de Sóller, a scenic coastal village in Mallorca. A day later, she offered glimpses from her time at Cala Morlanda through an Instagram post.&quot;summer’s not over til I say it’s over!,&quot; Johnson captioned the post.The post featured six images and three short videos. The first was a picture of Johnson, in an orange bikini, looking at a distance from her yacht. This was followed by a snap of her entering the yacht after a swim, and then a picture of her waving her hands from the water.A short video showed a paella, the traditional Spanish rice dish from Valencia. The dish typically features saffron-flavored rice and a mix of meats, seafood, vegetables, or beans. Another snap showed Johnson washing her face with water, followed by a video of her swimming with a friend on a Seabob. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe next snap captured her stepping back onto the yacht, and the final video showed the yacht gliding past the coastline in Cala Vinyes, Mallorca, with the Globales Cala Viñas hotel in view. The final snap of the post was a picture of Johnson, taken from behind, walking on the yacht.Flaherty, who is miles away in the North American continent, appeared to have a sweet envy of his girlfriend's time in Europe.&quot;I want to be like you,&quot; Flaherty commented on the post.Jack Flaherty's comment [Image Source: Instagram/katieajohnson]Jack Flaherty deeply in love with Katie JohnsonJack Flaherty and Katie Johnson hard-launched their relationship in July with an Instagram post, featuring their date at The French Laundry, a world-renowned, three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Yountville, California.Almost a month later, on August 14, Johnson shared a single-snap post on Instagram, featuring a collage of six images capturing romantic moments between her and Flaherty.&quot;Doesn’t get better than this,&quot; Flaherty commented on the post.Jack Flaherty's comment [Image Source: Instagram/katieajohnson]Before dating Johnson, the Tigers pitcher was in a relationship with Natalie Buffet, a content creator and social media influencer. Meanwhile, Johnson was engaged to Trey Lyles, who last played for the Sacramento Kings in the NBA. At the time, Johnson was playing for the Angel City FC.