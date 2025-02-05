Jack Flaherty and his trainers get 2-word praise from Cody Garbrandt, the ex-UFC champion

Jack Flaherty, who re-signed with the Detroit Tigers as a free agent on a two-year deal worth $35 million, has been training for the past two years at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, under the guidance of Heather Linden, the Senior Director of Physical Therapy, and Zach Ray, the founder and owner of Live Athletics Physical Therapy.

On Tuesday, Linden shared a post on Instagram, a picture of herself with Flaherty and Ray.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cody Garbrandt, the former UFC bantamweight champion dropped a two-word reaction to the post. Flaherty also commented on it.

"Great people !!" - Garbrandt wrote.

"The best" - Flaherty commented.

Comments of Jack Flaherty and Cody Garbrandt

Linden expressed her admiration for Flaherty and his trainer as she captioned the post:

"Two years working with this team in the off-season has been an honor—always a learning experience, always good times. Appreciate the way @movement_is_medicine trains his players and the insight he provides me daily so we can collaborate for the best possible outcomes.

"Good luck this season in Detroit @jflare Loved watching you win a World Series last year in your hometown—now go crush it again! ⚾🔥 #OffSeasonWork #Collaboration #ChampionshipMindset #DetroitBaseball"

Linden is one of the best trainers in MMA, having won the Trainer of the Year Award in 2021-2022 and 2022-23. Ian Larios won the last one.

Cody Garbrant was one of the surging superstars in the UFC before his career went south after knockout losses in consecutive title fights to T.J. Dillashaw, his ex-teammate.

Jack Flaherty watched UFC 310 live from Las Vegas

Most of the MLB stars are big fans of the UFC. Blake Snell and Kike Hernandez watched UFC 311, the promotion's latest PPV live from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

UFC 310, the promotion's final PPV of 2024, also had a notable MLB presence. Jack Flaherty and San Diego Padres ace Joe Musgrove were at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Both were featured on UFC's official Instagram post featuring celebrities at the event.

Moreover, Flaherty shared pictures from the event on his Instagram stories. The 29-year-old shared the walkout of Ian Machado Garry, who went on to lose a close unanimous decision to Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Screenshot of Jack Flaherty's Instagram stories [Source - Instagram/jflare)

Flaherty also shared snaps from the main event, a flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Asakura, who was making his promotional debut. Pantoja won the fight via second-round rear-naked choke submission.

After UFC 310, the promotion's Fight Night in Tampa Bay witnessed the presence of several superstars like Aaron Judge, Pete Alonso and Bo Bichette.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback