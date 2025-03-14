Jackson Holliday drops 2-word reaction to Red Sox top prospect silencing doubters with grand home run

Baltimore Orioles rising star Jackson Holliday showed appreciation for a 2025 top positional prospect on his heroics in a spring breakout game on Thursday night. The Boston Red Sox prospects took on the Tampa Bay Rays prospects at the Charlotte Sports Park, and three of the Sox's prospects crushed long home runs in the contest.

The biggest one of the night came off the bat of Roman Anthony, the top positional prospect for the 2025 MLB season. Loud chants of "overrated" could be heard from one part of the stadium before Anthony silenced his doubters with a long home run over the left field stands.

Reflecting on hearing the incessant chants throughout his at-bats and crushing a long home run, Anthony said:

“It’s not the first time I’ve heard that this spring. So it’s always funny. But it’s part of it. … I think if they’re saying something it’s always a good thing if you’re relevant.”

Orioles second baseman and No. 1 pick from 2022, Jackson Holliday was quick to notice Anthony's great at-bat and shared the video of his home run along with the caption:

"Your bad."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Take a look at the video below:

"@romananthony, Red Sox No. 1 prospect, made this baseball disappear #SpringBreakout."

Holliday received much criticism after faltering in the first stint of his rookie season. But the lefty slugger powered through all the backlash and racked up some great at-bats in the minor leagues before making his way back to the big league roster during the second half of the 2024 MLB season.

Jackson Holliday is working hard in spring training

Jackson Holliday joined his fellow Orioles teammates in mid-February for spring training. He has been practicing at the Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida, in anticipation of making it to the opening day roster and burying the struggles of last season.

So far, the second baseman has featured in 10 preseason games and is 8 of 29 at the plate with a .276 batting average, one home run, three RBIs and a decent OPS of .736.

Holliday has mustered one extra base hit, scoring four runs and has struck out seven times in 29 at-bats. He is showcasing great discipline at the plate and has been amazing on defense, which are positive signs for the Orioles heading into the 2025 baseball season.

